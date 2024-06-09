Live coverage

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 8 Live - Roglic defends yellow jersey in mountain finale

By
last updated

A second successive summit finish will be the final decider for the overall race win

Criterium du Dauphine stage 8 profile

(Image credit: ASO)

2024 Critérium du Dauphiné - the complete guide

Refresh

It is the final stage of this year's Dauphine and the race looks like it ma already be won. However, Primož Roglič (BOH) has to defend his 1'02" lead over Matteo Jorgenson (TVL) and the rest over four categorised climbs. 

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 8 of the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné!

Latest on Cyclingnews