Live coverage
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 8 Live - Roglic defends yellow jersey in mountain finale
A second successive summit finish will be the final decider for the overall race win
2024 Critérium du Dauphiné - the complete guide
2024 Critérium du Dauphiné route
2024 Critérium du Dauphiné – analysing the contenders
2024 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 7 results
Race situation
Riders depart at 10:15 CET to take on 160.6km from Thônes to Plateau des Glières
It is the final stage of this year's Dauphine and the race looks like it ma already be won. However, Primož Roglič (BOH) has to defend his 1'02" lead over Matteo Jorgenson (TVL) and the rest over four categorised climbs.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 8 of the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné!
