Derek Gee produces late surge to win Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3

Image 1 of 7 Derek Gee wins stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Derek Gee outsprints Romain Gregoire to win stage 3 of the Dauphine. (Image credit: Getty Images) The win was Derek Gee's first at WorldTour level after a string of near misses on last year's Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic was a faller early in the stage (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton on stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Harry Sweeny leads the break (Image credit: Getty Images) Valentin Madouas on the offensive (Image credit: Getty Images)

Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) took the first WorldTour win of his career at the Critérium du Dauphiné, with an impressive double attack on the rising finish to Les Estables.

Gee attacked with 500 metres to go and then went again in sight of the line after being joined by Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ). He produced a huge effort to pass the Frenchman and win with his arms in the air.

Gee and Grégoire finished three seconds ahead of talented young British rider Lukas Nerurkar (EF Education-EasyPost) and so Gee also took the race leader’s yellow jersey from Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility).

The Dane is at three seconds, with Grégoire third at four seconds.

Despite a crash early in the stage, Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished tenth on the stage and remains best placed of the overall contenders at even seconds before Wednesday’s important 34.4km time trial.

More to follow…

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling