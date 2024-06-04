Derek Gee produces late surge to win Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3
Canadian pips Romain Gregoire at Les Estables to take stage and yellow jersey
Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) took the first WorldTour win of his career at the Critérium du Dauphiné, with an impressive double attack on the rising finish to Les Estables.
Gee attacked with 500 metres to go and then went again in sight of the line after being joined by Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ). He produced a huge effort to pass the Frenchman and win with his arms in the air.
Gee and Grégoire finished three seconds ahead of talented young British rider Lukas Nerurkar (EF Education-EasyPost) and so Gee also took the race leader’s yellow jersey from Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility).
The Dane is at three seconds, with Grégoire third at four seconds.
Despite a crash early in the stage, Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished tenth on the stage and remains best placed of the overall contenders at even seconds before Wednesday’s important 34.4km time trial.
More to follow…
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
As it happened: a mass uphill dash concludes Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 3Gee outpowers Grégoire for both the stage win and the lead
-
Derek Gee produces late surge to win Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3Canadian pips Romain Gregoire at Les Estables to take stage and yellow jersey
-
Four new bikes, two new wheelsets, fresh custom paint, tyre nerdery, and much more besides: Biggest ever tech gallery from the Critérium du DauphinéThe key warmup for the Tour de France is the best race of the year for spotting new bike tech
-
Unbound Gravel 2024 highlights – Watch the key moments of the elite races unfoldAn hour of action from the gruelling 203 mile long race in Kansas, interspersed with rider interviews