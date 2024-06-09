2024 Critérium du Dauphiné: Primož Roglič wins overall despite late scare as Jorgenson attacks

Carlos Rodríguez takes final stage ahead of American

Primož Roglič (Bora-hansgrohe) celebrates as the overall winner of the 2024 Criterium du Dauphine
Primož Roglič (Bora-hansgrohe) celebrates as the overall winner of the 2024 Criterium du Dauphine(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Spanish champion Carlos Rodríguez (INEOS Grenadiers) won a dramatic final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné on Sunday, as Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) clung on to claim the overall victory by eight seconds.

The 23-year-old rode clear with Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) in the final five kilometres, grinding hiis way over the line ahead of the American, with Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) a few seconds back in third.

Owen Rogers

