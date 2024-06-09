2024 Critérium du Dauphiné: Primož Roglič wins overall despite late scare as Jorgenson attacks
Carlos Rodríguez takes final stage ahead of American
Former Spanish champion Carlos Rodríguez (INEOS Grenadiers) won a dramatic final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné on Sunday, as Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) clung on to claim the overall victory by eight seconds.
The 23-year-old rode clear with Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) in the final five kilometres, grinding hiis way over the line ahead of the American, with Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) a few seconds back in third.
Their move put the yellow jersey of Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) in severe danger, but the Slovenian defended well, holding on by the skin of his teeth to take overall victory by just eight seconds from Jorgeson. Gee was third overall, 36 seconds behind the leader.
It’s the Slovenian’s second Dauphiné title after he won two years ago, but this year’s success comes only nine weeks after he was injured in a horror crash at Itzulia Basque Country in April. The result puts him in a good place ahead of the Tour de France, though his performance on the final climb will concern both him and his team.
More later...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
