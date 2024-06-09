2024 Critérium du Dauphiné: Primož Roglič wins overall despite late scare as Jorgenson attacks

Image 1 of 20 Primož Roglič (Bora-hansgrohe) celebrates as the overall winner of the 2024 Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 8 start: race leader Roglic and Lidl-Trek's Giulio Ciccone share a joke (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel during stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) The early break during stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Ineos Grenadiers leading the chase of the early break (Image credit: Getty Images) Race leader Primoz Roglic behind teammate Alexandre Vlasov (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 8: a bidon for Tiesj Benoot (Image credit: Getty Images) Bora Hansgrohe in command of the pack (Image credit: Getty Images) A fast descent, Josh Tarling leads the Ineos string (Image credit: Getty Images) American champion Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost) and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) were the last two break riders to be caught (Image credit: Getty Images) Peloton raced from Thones to Plateau des Glieres on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Yellow jersey Primož Roglič and his Bora-hansgrohe teammate Giulio Ciccone try to limit his losses on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease A Bike) leads Derek Gee (Israel-PremierTech) and Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadies) in late stage attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadies) wins final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Yellow jersey Primož Roglič (Bora-hansgrohe) crosses the line 48 seconds behind stage winner and wins the overall (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel (Soudal QuickStep) finished eighth on the final stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease A Bike) wins the best young rider classification (Image credit: Getty Images) Lorenzo Fortunato (Astana Qazaqstan) won the mountains classification (Image credit: Getty Images) Critérium du Dauphiné final podium (l-r): second place Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease A Bike), winner Primož Roglič (Bora-hansgrohe) and third place Derek Gee (Israel-PremierTech) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Spanish champion Carlos Rodríguez (INEOS Grenadiers) won a dramatic final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné on Sunday, as Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) clung on to claim the overall victory by eight seconds.



The 23-year-old rode clear with Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) in the final five kilometres, grinding hiis way over the line ahead of the American, with Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) a few seconds back in third.

Their move put the yellow jersey of Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) in severe danger, but the Slovenian defended well, holding on by the skin of his teeth to take overall victory by just eight seconds from Jorgeson. Gee was third overall, 36 seconds behind the leader.

It’s the Slovenian’s second Dauphiné title after he won two years ago, but this year’s success comes only nine weeks after he was injured in a horror crash at Itzulia Basque Country in April. The result puts him in a good place ahead of the Tour de France, though his performance on the final climb will concern both him and his team.



More later...

Results

