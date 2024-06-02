Live coverage

Critérium du Dauphiné Live - Evenepoel and Roglic return to racing on opening hilly stage

Tour de France favourites return after injury, Mads Pedersen favourite to take first yellow jersey

Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route - stage 1

Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route

Most of the climbing in today's stage comes in the opening 50 kilometres, which includes all three of the day's classified climbs.

Donovan has already taken the points on the first climb of the day, the 4th category Côte de Jenzat and is now at the foot of the 3rd category Côte de Gannat. If he leads over the top of that one, he will be in the King of the Mountains jersey this evening.

We're 22 kilometres into the opening stage already, so here's a quick summary of the situation as it stands.

Hello! Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

