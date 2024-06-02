Critérium du Dauphiné Live - Evenepoel and Roglic return to racing on opening hilly stage
Tour de France favourites return after injury, Mads Pedersen favourite to take first yellow jersey
Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 route
Critérium du Dauphiné Contenders
How to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné
Race Situation
Two riders lead the bunch in the early stages: Mark Donavan (Q36.5) and Mathis Le Berre (Arkea-B&B Hotels)
Most of the climbing in today's stage comes in the opening 50 kilometres, which includes all three of the day's classified climbs.
After the Côte de Gannat will be the Côte de Chouvigny.
Donovan has already taken the points on the first climb of the day, the 4th category Côte de Jenzat and is now at the foot of the 3rd category Côte de Gannat. If he leads over the top of that one, he will be in the King of the Mountains jersey this evening.
We're 22 kilometres into the opening stage already, so here's a quick summary of the situation as it stands.
Mark Donovan (Q36.5) made an early move away from the bunch and is currently 4:25 in the lead on his own. He's being pursued by Mathis Le Berre (Arkea-B&B Hotels) who is 1:10 behind.
Hello! Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Critérium du Dauphiné Live - Evenepoel and Roglic return to racing on opening hilly stageTour de France favourites return after injury, Mads Pedersen favourite to take first yellow jersey
-
Another unreleased SRAM Red groupset uncovered at Unbound Gravel, this time with 13-speed cassetteIt only launched two weeks ago, but is the SRAM Red groupset about to get another update?
-
Jonas Vingegaard left out of Danish men’s Olympic team, Mikkel Bjerg takes final spotDanish team supports Mads Pedersen in road race, Bjerg competing in time trial
-
Spotted: New Pinarello Dogma used by Ineos Grenadiers at the Criterium du DauphinéAnother new bike for the key Tour de France warmup race
-
Spotted: New Canyon Aeroad doubles down on aero gains at the Criterium du DauphinéNew bike bucks the trend for one-bike solutions, perhaps constrained by its name
-
Former soigneur Geerike Schreurs proud of ‘brave decision’ to turn pro in gravel racingDutch rider carves her name into historic women’s finish at Unbound Gravel 200 with second place
-
Unbound Gravel 200 – Rosa Klöser sprints to victory at pro women's raceGerman wins from lead group with Geerike Schreurs second and Paige Onweller third
-
Lachlan Morton out-sprints Chad Haga to win Unbound Gravel 200 pro men's raceAustralian celebrates his first win in Unbound after breaking away with Haga 125 miles into the race
-
Matej Mohorič jokes, 'I think we're going to stick to road racing' after Unbound Gravel DNFGravel world champion undone by Unbound Gravel 200