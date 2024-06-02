Critérium du Dauphiné Live - Evenepoel and Roglic return to racing on opening hilly stage

Refresh

Most of the climbing in today's stage comes in the opening 50 kilometres, which includes all three of the day's classified climbs. After the Côte de Gannat will be the Côte de Chouvigny.

Donovan has already taken the points on the first climb of the day, the 4th category Côte de Jenzat and is now at the foot of the 3rd category Côte de Gannat. If he leads over the top of that one, he will be in the King of the Mountains jersey this evening.

We're 22 kilometres into the opening stage already, so here's a quick summary of the situation as it stands. Mark Donovan (Q36.5) made an early move away from the bunch and is currently 4:25 in the lead on his own. He's being pursued by Mathis Le Berre (Arkea-B&B Hotels) who is 1:10 behind.