Critérium du Dauphiné stage 7 Live - Summit finish GC battle

Race situation
Riders depart at 10:20 CET to take on a mountainous 155.3km from Albertville to Samoëns 1600.
Meanwhile, out the back of the peloton, Ilan Van Wilder was dropped already, and has now abandoned the race. That’s a blow for Soudal-QuickStep leader Remco Evenepoel, though he wasn't able to be much use to him defending the yellow jersey yesterday.
There’s a big group off the front of the peloton, and it’s got plenty of familiar names in it, including Magnus Cort, Mads Pedersen, Marc Soler and Valentin Madouas.
As well as Hart, there are three other non-starters to report: Hugo Toumire, Logan Currie and Clément Russo.
155KM TO GO
They're off!
One rider not present in the peloton is Tao Geoghegan Hart. It was clear that something was up with the Brit yesterday, presumably a consequence of the previous day's mass crash, and he sat up early on the final climb and came in over 20 minutes down; and today he has left the race for good.
The riders have just set off from the unofficial start, and will be racing properly soon.
While Roglič won the stage yesterday, arguably the most eye-catching performer was Derek Gee. Despite not being noted for his climbing, the Canadian stunned the field to mix it up with the GC contenders and place fourth on the stage, and maintain his fourth place on GC. It was a performance that surprised even himself.
Following yesterday’s action, we have a new leader of the race, and it’s a familiar face: Primož Roglič.The Slovenian was the 2022 edition and had a spell as overall leader in 2020, and looked in every bit as good a shape as he stormed to victory atop Le Collet d'Allevard yesterday.
You join us today for the penultimate stage of the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné, and it’s another big one in the mountains. There will be four mountains in total, three of them ranked category one, before a summit finish at the hardest of them all: Samoëns 1600.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 7 of the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné!
