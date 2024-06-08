Critérium du Dauphiné stage 7: leader Primož Roglič outpowers Jorgenson, Evenepoel dropped
Evenepoel loses over a minute on final climb
Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) cemented his overall lead at the Critérium du Dauphiné with a second consecutive stage victory on Saturday.
The Slovenian, who took the leader’s yellow jersey after winning Friday’s sixth stage, sprinted from a small group to win stage seven at the Samoëns 1600 ski resort, winning just ahead of Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Leaase a bike). After finishing second on Friday, Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) was third, two seconds back.
Roglič was served well by his Bora-Hansgrohe team throughout the 155.3km stage. The team allowed breakaway rider, Marc Soler (UAE-Emirates) the virtual lead, before closing the Spaniard down only with two kilometres to go.
Roglič will start Sunday’s final stage with a lead of 1:02 on Jorgenson, with Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) a further 11 seconds down. Remco Evenepoeol (Soudal-Quickstep) who began the day second overall lost time on the final climb and slipped back out of the top five overall.
More later...
Results
