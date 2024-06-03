Critérium du Dauphiné - Magnus Cort beats Primož Roglič in misty hilltop sprint
Bruno Armirail caught near the line as Dane takes first win for Uno-X Mobility and race lead
Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) won stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné on a mist-shrouded Col de la Loge after lone escapee Bruno Armirail (Decathlon-AG2R) was swept up within sight of the finish line.
Cort opened his effort from distance to pass Armirail and hold off Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe), who took second place, while Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) came home in third ahead of Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek).
The victory put Cort into the yellow jersey after overnight leader Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) was distanced on the upper reaches of the day’s final classified climb.
The stage was animated by an early five-man break featuring Armirail, Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa-B&B), Jonas Gregaard (Lotto-Dstny), Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Filippo Conca (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team).
The quintet had three minutes in hand as they entered the tough final 30km, which brought the race up Côte de Saint-Georges-en-Couzan and Col de la Croix Ladret in quick succession before the gentle drag to the finish on the Col de la Loge.
Armirail attacked from the break with 10km remaining, when their lead had dropped to a minute, and the Frenchman still had 45 seconds of that advantage when he crested the top of the Crox Ladret with seven kilometres remaining.
Bora-Hansgrohe were prominent in leading the pursuit in the final kilometres but Armirail still had 20 seconds in hand as he approached the flamme rouge.
A late surge from Uno-X doomed Armirail's hopes and he was caught inside the final 200 metres, where Cort unleashed a powerful sprint to take the win and the overall lead.
More to follow.
Results
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling's Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.
