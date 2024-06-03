Critérium du Dauphiné - Magnus Cort beats Primož Roglič in misty hilltop sprint

Bruno Armirail caught near the line as Dane takes first win for Uno-X Mobility and race lead

Magnus Cort (Uno-X)
Magnus Cort (Uno-X) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) won stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné on a mist-shrouded Col de la Loge after lone escapee Bruno Armirail (Decathlon-AG2R) was swept up within sight of the finish line.

Cort opened his effort from distance to pass Armirail and hold off Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe), who took second place, while Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) came home in third ahead of Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek).

The Critérium du Dauphiné stage 2 breakaway
The Critérium du Dauphiné stage 2 breakaway(Image credit: Getty Images)

