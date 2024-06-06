Live coverage

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5 Live - Can a break spoil the spinters' day?

167km stage from Amplepuis to Saint-Priest concludes with flat finish

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5 profile

Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 5 profile (Image credit: ASO)

2024 Critérium du Dauphiné - the complete guide

Here's the moment Le Berre and Bayer got a gap on the peloton, with Holter jumping away on his own further behind. They still sit 1:10 in front of the peloton.

160KM TO GO

Here's Le Berre chatting to Evenepoel at the start, clad in the blue and white polka-dot jersey. 

Current King of the Mountains Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) is the first to attack on stage 5 in search of more points. He's been closely followed by Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Deceuninck). Ådne Holter (Uno-X Mobility) is the only other rider trying to bridge across for the moment.

167KM TO GO

Here's one of the favourites for the day - Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) - speaking to media at the start. He'll be eyeing his first WorldTour win since August 2022 back at the Vuelta a España.

C'est parti! Riders are gone from the unofficial start in Amplepuis with racing proper set to get underway in under 10 minutes.

Key points on stage 5

The new race leader is Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) after his stunningly powerful time trial yesterday. He leads the race from Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) +33 and Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:04.

Today's route will be heading south east from Amplepuis to the finish in Saint-Priest which is on the outskirts of Lyon.

Here's a look at the day's profile, with a constantly undulating parcours offering the break an opportunity to get away. If the peloton arrives at the line together, expect sprinters Sam Bennett and Mads Pedersen to battle out the win as they did on stage 1. But can Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale and Lidl-Trek control for the entire day?

If you missed any of the action from the stage 4 time trial yesterday, make sure to catch up with our race report:

Critérium du Dauphiné: Remco Evenepoel sends message with solid win in stage 4 time trial and takes GC lead

It's an early start at the Dauphiné for stage 5 with riders currently completing sign-ons and the team presentation in Amplepuis. Départ fictif sheduled in around 10 mins.

Good morning and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 5 of the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné.

