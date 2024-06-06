Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5 Live - Can a break spoil the spinters' day?
167km stage from Amplepuis to Saint-Priest concludes with flat finish
2024 Critérium du Dauphiné - the complete guide
2024 Critérium du Dauphiné - race route
2024 Critérium du Dauphiné – Analysing the contenders
Remco Evenepoel sends message with win in stage 4 time trial, takes GC lead
Race Situation
- Undulating 167km stage starts at 10:15 CEST in Amplepuis and finishes in Saint-Priest
Here's the moment Le Berre and Bayer got a gap on the peloton, with Holter jumping away on his own further behind. They still sit 1:10 in front of the peloton.
160KM TO GO
The trio in front have been allowed to get away in the first 7km of racing and they now have a 1:10 advantage.
Here's Le Berre chatting to Evenepoel at the start, clad in the blue and white polka-dot jersey.
Current King of the Mountains Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) is the first to attack on stage 5 in search of more points. He's been closely followed by Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Deceuninck). Ådne Holter (Uno-X Mobility) is the only other rider trying to bridge across for the moment.
167KM TO GO
Official start given and stage 5 of the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné is underway. There should be a big fight for the breakaway with a real shot at victory.
Here's one of the favourites for the day - Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) - speaking to media at the start. He'll be eyeing his first WorldTour win since August 2022 back at the Vuelta a España.
C'est parti! Riders are gone from the unofficial start in Amplepuis with racing proper set to get underway in under 10 minutes.
Key points on stage 5
134.4km to go - Intermediate Sprint: Saint-Colombe-sur-Gand
117.3km to go - Cat.4 climb: Côte de Croix de Signy (1.6km at 4.6%)
90.8km to go - Cat.2 climb: Côte de Duerne (5km at 6.9%)
55.5km to go - Cat.3 climb: Côte de Givors (3.8km at 4.6%)
23km to go - Cat.4 climb: Côte de Bel-Air (1.8km at 5.1%)
Finish - Saint-Priest
The new race leader is Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) after his stunningly powerful time trial yesterday. He leads the race from Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) +33 and Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:04.
Today's route will be heading south east from Amplepuis to the finish in Saint-Priest which is on the outskirts of Lyon.
Here's a look at the day's profile, with a constantly undulating parcours offering the break an opportunity to get away. If the peloton arrives at the line together, expect sprinters Sam Bennett and Mads Pedersen to battle out the win as they did on stage 1. But can Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale and Lidl-Trek control for the entire day?
If you missed any of the action from the stage 4 time trial yesterday, make sure to catch up with our race report:
Critérium du Dauphiné: Remco Evenepoel sends message with solid win in stage 4 time trial and takes GC lead
It's an early start at the Dauphiné for stage 5 with riders currently completing sign-ons and the team presentation in Amplepuis. Départ fictif sheduled in around 10 mins.
Good morning and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 5 of the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5 Live - Can a break spoil the spinters' day?167km stage from Amplepuis to Saint-Priest concludes with flat finish
-
Pan Am Championships and USCX races part of US Cyclocross National Series in 202411 weekends of racing begin September 7-8 at new Englewood CX in Wisconsin
-
ZLM Tour: Rune Herregodts carves fastest time on time trial and wins stage 1Tim Van Dijke second, Gleb Syritsa third in Westkapelle to open five-day race
-
'I stayed on the bike so improvement from yesterday' - Primož Roglič in good spirits after strong Dauphiné ITTSlovenian takes third in 34.4km race against the clock, moves up to second on GC behind Remco Evenepoel
-
Stunning Critérium du Dauphiné time trial moves Matteo Jorgenson up to third on GCParis-Nice winner takes fourth in mid-week TT - ‘I rode it more by feel’
-
As it happened: Remco Evenepoel seizes control in Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 time trialBelgian beats Tarling to move into overall lead ahead of Roglič
-
Critérium du Dauphiné: Remco Evenepoel sends message with solid win in stage 4 time trial and takes GC leadJosh Tarling second, Primož Roglič third in Neulise
-
Seven tech predictions for the Tour de France from the pits at the Critérium du DauphinéWhat can the dress rehearsal tell us about opening night at the greatest show on earth?
-
Best cycling gilets 2024 - Vests to keep you warm and protect you from the windA cycling gilet or vest can add warmth on changeable days and keep you warm if you want less bulk on the bike