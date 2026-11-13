Which transfers worked in 2026, and which flopped? We analysed the data to find out the real impact of every move

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With the 2026 season over, we take a closer look at what all the new men's signings brought to their new teams this year – and which teams really suffered from their losses

Graphic showing the shift of rider&#039;s 2025 point values between teams
An overview of the 2025-2026 men's transfers (Image credit: Gemini)
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Since UCI points have become so important for professional cycling teams, as the three-year totals determine which teams are eligible for the WorldTour, rider transfer have become an even more critical factor in teams' futures.

While the 2026-2027 transfers have yet to be fully completed, we can look back on which of the top acquisitions for the 2026 season have been the biggest successes and which teams suffered the most from not being able to hold onto top talent.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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