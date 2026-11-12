Gaia Realini heads for 'new adventure' with Picnic-PostNL, but can climber rejuvenate her career? – Analysis

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Dutch squad will hope 25-year-old Italian can rediscover her outstanding climbing form of 2023 and 2024 seasons

Gaia Realini of Italy at the start of the Tre Valli Varesine Women&#039;s race in Busto Arsizio, Italy, on October 6, 2026. (Photo by Roberta Corradin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Gaia Realini ended her Lidl-Trek contract a year early to join Picnic-PostNL (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Gaia Realini has announced that she's departing Lidl-Trek for a move to Picnic-PostNL next season.

The Italian had spent the past four seasons with Lidl-Trek, with both her and the German team agreeing to end her contract a year early this winter. Now, she's on the move to Dutch squad Picnic-PostNL, she announced in an Instagram post.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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