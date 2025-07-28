Cycling transfers – All the latest news and announcements for the 2026 season
The ultimate guide to the pro cycling transfer window, tracking every move across the men's and women's WorldTours
One of cycling's most important blocks of the season is well underway. The transfer window opened on August 1, 2025, and new rider-team contracts that begin on January 1, 2026, will be confirmed.
Cyclingnews is tracking all movements during the transfer season—everything from contract renewals to extensions to retirements—with our dedicated transfer index across the men's and women's WorldTeams and ProTeams.
We'll update this page through the rest of the year with every confirmed signing for 2026, building a team-by-team list of ins and outs, while also tracking the latest transfer news from the professional cycling peloton.
The 2025-2026 market
There have already been a number of important announcements and signings for the 2026 season, and perhaps a couple of the most unique across the women's and men's pelotons are Wout van Aert's and Marianne Vos' 'forever contracts' that both signed to spend the rest of their professional cycling careers with Visma-Lease a Bike.
Van Aert signed his unique career-long contract at the end of last season, while Vos signed her eternity contract in the spring.
Cyclingnews has already highlighted the retirements of several high-profile athletes, including Caleb Ewan, who announced his immediate retirement from pro cycling and Ineos Grenadiers in May, and Geraint Thomas, who will end his career at the conclusion of the 2025 racing season. Lizzie Deignan, who was set to retire at the end of 2025, announced in July she would step aside immediately as she is expecting a third child. Another high-profile retirement is Romain Bardet, who made his Grand Tour farewell at the Giro d'Italia.
The men's Tour de France has just ended, and the Tour de France Femmes is currently underway, marking the mid-season point and only days away from the transfer announcements window opening on August 1.
Transfer speculation and negotiations are expected to intensify. Riders and teams in the women's and men's peloton are expected to sign new contracts, extend current contracts, or transfer to known teams.
Rumoured and speculation
It is common for rumours and speculation to circulate through the peloton at this time of year, especially before the August 1 transfer window begins.
Reports suggest that Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale are closing in on a major double swoop for the Visma-Lease a Bike pair Olav Kooij and Tiesj Benoot for the 2026 season.
Up-and-coming French talent Kévin Vauquelin, currently third overall in the Tour de France, is reportedly close to signing for Ineos Grenadiers in 2026.
However, the most significant speculation at the moment is whether Remco Evenepoel will remain with Soudal-QuickStep. Evenepoel recently revealed that he raced the Tour de France with a fractured rib. At the same time, reports return about a possible transfer to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, and while the Belgian considers his future as he recovers at home, he played down transfer reports.
Riders still without a contract
While many of the big transfers and key contract extensions have been announced, several riders are still without a contract for 2026.
This can be due to some teams choosing not to announce the length of contracts, opting not to confirm their rosters until the last minute or because certain riders are simply not having their contracts renewed.
Among the biggest names technically without an announced contract at the end of 2025 are: Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Matthews and Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost).
Reaching the end of their contracts in 2025 in the women's peloton are Ellen van Dijk and Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek), Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ), Mavi García (Liv AlUla Jayco), Alison Jackson (EF Education-Oatly) and Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck).
The season is winding down, and the 'off-season' will begin after the World Championships and the remaining WorldTour events in October. Then, teams head to training camp in December, expecting many of these as-yet-unresolved contract questions to be answered and full rosters to be confirmed.
Confirmed transfers - team by team
This is our index to all transfers that have been officially confirmed by teams.
Men's WorldTour
Alpecin-Deceuninck
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Lennert Belmans (Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Simon Dehairs
|Row 1 - Cell 0
Aaron Dockx (Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Tibor Del Grosso
|Row 2 - Cell 0
Senna Remijn (Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Ramses Debruyne
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Emiel Verstrynge
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Johan Price-Pejtersen
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Jasper Philipsen (2028)
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Gal Glivar
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Tobias Bayer
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Silvan Dillier
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Sam Gaze
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Sente Sentjens
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
Jonas Rickaert
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
Oscar Riesebeek
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
Mathieu van der Poel
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
Luca Vergallito
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|Row 15 - Cell 2
Kaden Groves
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|Row 16 - Cell 1
|Row 16 - Cell 2
Emiel Verstrynge
Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Pierre Thierry
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Martin Tjøtta
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Louis Rouland
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Ewen Costiou
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Giosuè Epis
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Thibault Guernalec
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Leandre Lozouet
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Christian Rogriguez
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Embret Svestad-Bardseng
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|Row 10 - Cell 3
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|Row 11 - Cell 3
Bahrain Victorious
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Pello Bilbao (2026)
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Alberto Bruttomesso (2026)
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Santiago Buitrago (2026)
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Kamil Gradek
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Žak Eržen
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Max van der Meulen
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Matevž Govekar (2027)
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Lenny Martinez
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Robert Stannard
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Daniel Skerl
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Finlay Pickering (2026)
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
Antonio Tiberi (2027)
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
Vlad van Mechelen
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
Mathijs Paasschens
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
Afonso Eulálio
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|Row 15 - Cell 2
Oliver Stockwell
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|Row 16 - Cell 1
|Row 16 - Cell 2
Roman Ermakov
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Row 17 - Cell 1
|Row 17 - Cell 2
Nikias Arndt
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|Row 18 - Cell 2
Phil Bauhaus
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|Row 19 - Cell 1
|Row 19 - Cell 2
Edoardo Zambanini
Cofidis
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Row 0 - Cell 1
Eddy Finé (retired)
Dylan Teuns
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Stanisław Aniołkowski (2027)
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Sylvain Moniquet
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Damien Touzé
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Simon Carr
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Emanuel Buchmann
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Alex Aranburu
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Sam Maisonobe
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Clément Izquierdo
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Valentin Ferron
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Sergio Samitier
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 2
Jan Maas
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
Paul Ourselin
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
Piet Allegaert
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
Milan Fretin
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|Row 15 - Cell 2
Ludovic Robeet
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|Row 16 - Cell 1
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|Row 16 - Cell 3
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Row 17 - Cell 1
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|Row 17 - Cell 3
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Rasmus Søjberg Pedersen
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Stefan Bissegger
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Callum Scotson
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Johannes Staune-Mittet
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Tord Gudmestad
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Noa Isidore
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Léo Bisiaux
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Oscar Chamberlain
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Paul Seixas
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Felix Gall (2026)
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Stefan Dewulf
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
Pierre Gautherat
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
Paul Lapeira
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
Oliver Naesen
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
Aureilien Paret-Peintre
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|Row 15 - Cell 2
Nicolas Prudhomme
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|Row 16 - Cell 1
|Row 16 - Cell 2
Gianluca Pollefliet (2026)
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Row 17 - Cell 1
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|Row 17 - Cell 3
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|Row 18 - Cell 3
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|Row 19 - Cell 1
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|Row 19 - Cell 3
EF Education-EasyPost
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Kasper Asgreen
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Max Walker
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Madis Mihkels
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Alex Baudin
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Samuele Battistella
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Vincenzo Albanese
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Alastair Mackellar
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Markel Beloki
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Ben Healy
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Neilson Powless
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Quinn Simmons
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
Georg Steinhauser (2026)
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
Harry Sweeny (2026)
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
Michael Valgren
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
Marijn van den Berg
Groupama-FDJ
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Maxime Decomble (Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ)
Lars van den Berg (retired)
Brieuc Rolland
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Guillaume Martin
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Clement Braz Afonso
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Tom Donnewirth
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
David Gaudu
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Kevin Geniets (2027)
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Lorenzo Germani (2027)
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Romain Grégoire (2027)
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Thibaud Gruel (2026)
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Johan Jacobs
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Rémi Cavagna
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
Valentin Madouas (2026)
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
Cyril Barthe
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
Lewis Bower
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
Maxim Decomble
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|Row 15 - Cell 2
Oliver Le Gac
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|Row 16 - Cell 1
|Row 16 - Cell 2
Enzo Paleni
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Row 17 - Cell 1
|Row 17 - Cell 2
Rudy Molard (2026)
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|Row 18 - Cell 2
Paul Penhoët (2026)
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|Row 19 - Cell 1
|Row 19 - Cell 2
Clement Russo
Ineos Grenadiers
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Theodor Storm (Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank)
Jonathan Castroviejo (retired)
Thymen Arensman (2027)
|Row 1 - Cell 0
Peter Øxenberg (Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank)
Caleb Ewan (retired)
Andrew August (2026)
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
Omar Fraile (retired)
Egan Bernal (2026)
|Row 3 - Cell 0
Geraint Thomas (retired)
Peter Øxenberg Hansen
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Laurens De Plus (2026)
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Tobias Foss (2026)
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Bob Jungels
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Filippo Ganna (2027)
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Victor Langellotti
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Lucas Hamilton
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Samuel Watson
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
Axel Laurance
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
Artem Schmidt
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
Carlos Rodríguez (2027)
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
Óscar Rodríguez (2026)
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|Row 15 - Cell 2
Magnus Sheffield (2026)
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|Row 16 - Cell 1
|Row 16 - Cell 2
Theodor Storm (2026)
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Row 17 - Cell 1
|Row 17 - Cell 2
Connor Swift (2026)
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|Row 18 - Cell 2
Joshua Tarling (2027)
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|Row 19 - Cell 1
|Row 19 - Cell 2
Ben Turner (2026)
|Row 20 - Cell 0
|Row 20 - Cell 1
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|Row 20 - Cell 3
|Row 21 - Cell 0
|Row 21 - Cell 1
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|Row 21 - Cell 3
|Row 22 - Cell 0
|Row 22 - Cell 1
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|Row 22 - Cell 3
|Row 23 - Cell 0
|Row 23 - Cell 1
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|Row 23 - Cell 3
|Row 24 - Cell 0
|Row 24 - Cell 1
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|Row 24 - Cell 3
Intermarché-Wanty
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Simone Gualdi (Wanty-Nippo-ReUz)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Huub Artz
|Row 1 - Cell 0
Felix Ørn-Kristoff (Wanty-Nippo-ReUz)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Kamiel Bonneu
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Jonas Rutsch
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Alexander Kamp
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Alexy Faure Prost (2026)
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Biniam Girmay (2028)
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Louis Barré
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Luca Van Boven
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Vito Braet
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Hugo Page (2026)
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Dries de Pooter
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
Simone Gauldi
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
Laurenz Rex (2026)
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
Arne Marit
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
Laurenz Rex
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|Row 15 - Cell 2
Lorenzo Rota
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|Row 16 - Cell 1
|Row 16 - Cell 2
Georg Zimmermann (2026)
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Row 17 - Cell 1
|Row 17 - Cell 2
Taco van der Hoorn (2026)
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|Row 18 - Cell 2
Dion Smith
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|Row 19 - Cell 1
|Row 19 - Cell 2
Gerben Thijssen
|Row 20 - Cell 0
|Row 20 - Cell 1
|Row 20 - Cell 2
Luca Van Boven
Jayco-AlUla
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Wil Holmes (Hagens Berman Jayco)
Alessandro De Marchi (retired)
Alan Hatherly
|Row 1 - Cell 0
Hamish McKenzie (Hagens Berman Jayco)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Ben O'Connor
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Paul Double
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Koen Bouwman
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Patrick Gamper
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Jasha Sütterlin
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Asbjørn Hellemose
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Robert Donaldson
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Jelte Krijnsen
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Hamish McKenzie
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|Row 10 - Cell 3
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
Luke Plapp (2027)
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
Luka Mezgec (2026)
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
Mauro Schmid (2026)
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
Luke Durbridge (2026)
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|Row 15 - Cell 3
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|Row 16 - Cell 1
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|Row 16 - Cell 3
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Row 17 - Cell 1
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|Row 17 - Cell 3
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|Row 18 - Cell 3
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|Row 19 - Cell 1
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|Row 19 - Cell 3
Lidl-Trek
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl-Trek Future Racing)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Albert Withen Philipsen
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Lennard Kämna
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Giulio Ciccone (2027)
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Tim Torn Teutenberg
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Soren Kragh Andersen
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Tao Geoghegan Hart (2026)
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Andrea Bagioli
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Jacob Söderqvist
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|Row 8 - Cell 3
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 3
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|Row 10 - Cell 3
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
Jonathan Milan (2026)
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
Bauke Mollema (2026)
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
Toms Skujiņš (2026)
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
Thibau Nys (2026)
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|Row 15 - Cell 2
Sam Oomen (2026)
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|Row 16 - Cell 1
|Row 16 - Cell 2
Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (2026)
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Row 17 - Cell 1
|Row 17 - Cell 2
Quinn Simmons (2026)
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|Row 18 - Cell 2
Mattias Skjelmose (2026)
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|Row 19 - Cell 1
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|Row 19 - Cell 3
|Row 20 - Cell 0
|Row 20 - Cell 1
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|Row 20 - Cell 3
|Row 21 - Cell 0
|Row 21 - Cell 1
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|Row 21 - Cell 3
|Row 22 - Cell 0
|Row 22 - Cell 1
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|Row 22 - Cell 3
|Row 23 - Cell 0
|Row 23 - Cell 1
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|Row 23 - Cell 3
|Row 24 - Cell 0
|Row 24 - Cell 1
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|Row 24 - Cell 3
|Row 25 - Cell 0
|Row 25 - Cell 1
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|Row 25 - Cell 3
Movistar
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Orluis Aular
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Diego Pescador
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Natnael Tesfatsion
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Pablo Castrillo
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Rémi Cavagna (2026)
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Davide Formolo (2026)
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Iván García Cortina (2026)
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Jon Barrenetxea
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Lorenzo Milesi (2026)
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Manlio Moro (2026)
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
Carlos Canal
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
Mathias Norsgaard (2026)
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
Michael Hessmann
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
Enric Mas
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|Row 15 - Cell 2
Ivan Romeo
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|Row 16 - Cell 1
|Row 16 - Cell 2
Javier Romo
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Row 17 - Cell 1
|Row 17 - Cell 2
Einer Rubio (2026)
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|Row 18 - Cell 2
Pelayo Sanchez
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|Row 19 - Cell 1
|Row 19 - Cell 2
Gonzalo Serrano (2026)
|Row 20 - Cell 0
|Row 20 - Cell 1
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|Row 20 - Cell 3
Picnic PostNL
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Row 0 - Cell 1
Romain Bardet (retired)
Robbe Dhondt
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Bjoern Koerdt
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Warren Barguil (2026)
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
John Degnkolb
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Sean Flynn
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Niklas Märkl
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Juan Guillermo Martinz
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Julius van den Berg
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Nils Eekhoff (2026)
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Bram Welten
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Fabio Jakobsen (2026)
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|Row 11 - Cell 3
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|Row 12 - Cell 3
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|Row 13 - Cell 3
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
Oscar Onley (2027)
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|Row 15 - Cell 2
Max Poole (2027)
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|Row 16 - Cell 1
|Row 16 - Cell 2
Timo Roosen (2026)
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Row 17 - Cell 1
|Row 17 - Cell 2
Frank van den Broek (2026)
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|Row 18 - Cell 2
Casper van Uden (2026)
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|Row 19 - Cell 1
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|Row 19 - Cell 3
|Row 20 - Cell 0
|Row 20 - Cell 1
|Row 20 - Cell 2
Pavel Bittner (2026)
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Callum Thornley (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe Rookies
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Giulio Pellizzari
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Nico Denz (2026)
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Alexander Hajek (2026)
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Laurence Pithie
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Jai Hindley (2026)
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Finn Fisher-Black
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Mick van Dijke
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Daniel Felipe Martínez (2027)
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Tim van Dijke
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Oier Lazkano
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Danny van Poppel (2027)
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
Aleksandr Vlasov (2027)
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
Jan Tratnik
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
Giovanni Aleotti
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
Emil Herzog
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|Row 15 - Cell 2
Jordi Meeus
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|Row 16 - Cell 1
|Row 16 - Cell 2
Callum Thornley
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Row 17 - Cell 1
|Row 17 - Cell 2
Maxim van Gils
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|Row 18 - Cell 2
Ben Zwiehoff
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|Row 19 - Cell 1
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|Row 19 - Cell 3
Soudal-QuickStep
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Jonathan Vervenne (Soudal-QuickStep Devo Team)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Max Schachmann
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Ethan Hayter
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Pascal Eenkhoorn
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Remco Evenepoel (2026)
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Dries van Gestel
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Valentin Paret-Peintre
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Andrea Raccagni
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Gianmarco Garofoli
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Mauri Vansevenant (2026)
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Gianmarco Garofoli
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
William Junior Lecerf (2026)
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
Paul Magnier (2026)
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
Mikel Landa
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
Tim Merlier
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
Casper Pedersen
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|Row 15 - Cell 2
Bert van Lerberghe
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|Row 16 - Cell 1
|Row 16 - Cell 2
Ilan van Wilder
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Row 17 - Cell 1
|Row 17 - Cell 2
Jonathan Vervenne
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|Row 18 - Cell 2
Martin Svrcek
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|Row 19 - Cell 1
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|Row 19 - Cell 3
|Row 20 - Cell 0
|Row 20 - Cell 1
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|Row 20 - Cell 3
UAE Team Emirates
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
João Almeida (2026)
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Igor Arrieta (2026)
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Juan Ayuso (2028)
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Jhonatan Narváez
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Mikkel Bjerg (2027)
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Jan Christen (2028)
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Isaac del Toro (2029)
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Florian Vermeersch
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Brandon McNulty (2027)
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Juan Sebastián Molano (2026)
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
António Morgado (2027)
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
Ivo Oliveira (2026)
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
Rui Oliveira (2026)
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
Tadej Pogačar (2027)
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
Nils Politt (2026)
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|Row 15 - Cell 2
Pavel Sivakov (2026)
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|Row 16 - Cell 1
|Row 16 - Cell 2
Rune Herregodts
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Row 17 - Cell 1
|Row 17 - Cell 2
Jay Vine (2027)
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|Row 18 - Cell 2
Pablo Torres
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|Row 19 - Cell 1
|Row 19 - Cell 2
Felix Grobschartner
|Row 20 - Cell 0
|Row 20 - Cell 1
|Row 20 - Cell 2
Domen Novak
|Row 21 - Cell 0
|Row 21 - Cell 1
|Row 21 - Cell 2
Marco Soler
|Row 22 - Cell 0
|Row 22 - Cell 1
|Row 22 - Cell 2
Adam Yates
Visma-Lease a Bike
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Pietro Mattio (Visma-Lease a Bike Development)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Edoardo Affini (2026)
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Menno Huising
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Matthew Brennan (2027)
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Tijmen Graat
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Matteo Jorgenson (2026)
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Menno Huising
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Per Strand Hagenes (2026)
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Jørgen Nordhagen
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Axel Zingle
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Sepp Kuss (2027)
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Christophe Laporte (2026)
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
Bart Lemmen (2027)
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
Simon Yates
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
Johannes Staune-Mittet (2026)
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
Cian Uijtdebroeks (2027)
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|Row 15 - Cell 2
Daniel McLay
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|Row 16 - Cell 1
|Row 16 - Cell 2
Wout van Aert (career-long)
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Row 17 - Cell 1
|Row 17 - Cell 2
Niklas Behrens
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|Row 18 - Cell 2
Loe van Belle (2026)
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|Row 19 - Cell 1
|Row 19 - Cell 2
Victor Campenaerts
|Row 20 - Cell 0
|Row 20 - Cell 1
|Row 20 - Cell 2
Jonas Vingegaard (2028)
|Row 21 - Cell 0
|Row 21 - Cell 1
|Row 21 - Cell 2
Pietro Mattio
|Row 22 - Cell 0
|Row 22 - Cell 1
|Row 22 - Cell 2
Ben Tulett
XDS Astana Team
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Davide Ballerini (2026)
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Alberto Bettiol
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Wout Poels
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Nicola Conci
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Florian Samuel
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Diego Ulissi
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Sergio Higuita
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Aaron Gate
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Mike Teunissen
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Fausto Masnada
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Clément Champoussin
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
Matteo Malucelli
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
Harold Tejada (2026)
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
Darren van Bekkum
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
Alessandro Romele
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|Row 15 - Cell 2
Yevgeniy Fedorov
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|Row 16 - Cell 1
|Row 16 - Cell 2
Christian Scaroni
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Row 17 - Cell 1
|Row 17 - Cell 2
Haoyo Su
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|Row 18 - Cell 2
Davide Toneatti
Women's WorldTour
AG Insurance-Soudal
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
(Lotto Dstny Ladies)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Lore De Schepper (2027)
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Justine Ghekiere (2026)
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Marthe Goossens (2026)
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Urška Žigart
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Sarah Gigante (2026)
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Ilse Pluimers (2026)
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Kim Le Court (2026)
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Ashleigh Moolman (2026)
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Alana Castrique
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Gladys Verhulst-Wild
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Alex Manly
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
Fauve Bastiaenssen
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
Mireia Benito
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
Anya Louw
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
Julie van de Velde
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|Row 15 - Cell 3
Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Zoe Bäckstedt (2026)
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Wilma Aintila
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Justyna Czapla (2026)
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Katarzyna Niewiadoma (2026)
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Maria Martins
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Chiara Consonni
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Neve Bradbury (2027)
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Anastasiya Kolesava
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Rosa Klöser
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Antonia Niedermaier
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Chloe Dygert (2026)
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
Cecile Uttrup Ludwig
Ceratizit Pro Cycling
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Fariba Hashimi
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Sara Fiorin
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 3
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Row 3 - Cell 3
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|Row 4 - Cell 3
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Row 5 - Cell 3
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Row 6 - Cell 3
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|Row 7 - Cell 3
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|Row 8 - Cell 3
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 3
FDJ-Suez
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Ally Wollaston
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Léa Curinier
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Eglantine Rayer
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Elise Chabbey
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Vittoria Guazzini
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Amber Kraak
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Demi Vollering
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Celia Gery
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Évita Muzic (2027)
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Juliette Labous
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|Row 10 - Cell 3
Fenix-Deceuninck
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Puck Pieterse (2027)
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Flora Perkins
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Yara Kastelijn
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Carina Schrempf
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Aniek van Alphen
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Annemarie Worst
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Row 6 - Cell 3
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|Row 7 - Cell 3
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|Row 8 - Cell 3
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 3
Human Powered Health
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Giada Borghesi (2026)
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Ruth Edwards (2026)
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 3
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Daria Pikulik (2026)
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Wiktoria Pikulik (2026)
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Katia Ragusa (2026)
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Lily Williams (2026)
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Yurani Blanco
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Silvia Zanardi (2025)
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 3
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Barbara Malcotti (2025)
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
Kathrin Schweinberger
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
Carlotta Cipressi
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
Thalita de Jong
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
Maggie Coles-Lyster
Lidl-Trek
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Row 0 - Cell 1
Lizzie Deignan (retired)
Elisa Balsamo (2026)
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Anna Henderson
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Emma Norsgaard
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Lauretta Hanson (2026)
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Riejanne Markus
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Niamh Fisher-Black
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Gaia Realini (2027)
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Izzy Sharp (2026)
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Shirin van Anrooij (2026)
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (2026)
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Amanda Spratt (2026)
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|Row 11 - Cell 3
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|Row 12 - Cell 3
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|Row 13 - Cell 3
Liv-AlUla-Jayco
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Row 0 - Cell 3
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Josie Talbot
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Monica Trinca Colonel
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Letizia Paternoster (2026)
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Jeanne Korevaar (2026)
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Silke Smulders (2026)
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Quinty Ton (2026)
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Georgia Baker (2026)
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Amber Pate (2026)
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Caroline Andersson (2026)
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|Row 10 - Cell 3
Movistar
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Paula Ostiz (Café Baqué)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Olivia Baril (2026)
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Cat Ferguson
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Sheyla Gutiérrez (2026)
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Liane Lippert (2025)
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Floortje Mackaij (2026)
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Carys Lloyd
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Mareille Meijering (2027)
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Ana Vitória Magalhães
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Laura Ruiz Pérez (2026)
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Lucía Ruiz Pérez (2026)
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Arlenis Sierra (2026)
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
Claire Steels (2026)
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
Marlen Reusser
Roland
|Header Cell - Column 0
IN
OUT</