Cycling transfers – All the latest news and announcements for the 2026 season

One of cycling's most important blocks of the season is well underway. The transfer window opened on August 1, 2025, and new rider-team contracts that begin on January 1, 2026, will be confirmed.

Cyclingnews is tracking all movements during the transfer season—everything from contract renewals to extensions to retirements—with our dedicated transfer index across the men's and women's WorldTeams and ProTeams.

We'll update this page through the rest of the year with every confirmed signing for 2026, building a team-by-team list of ins and outs, while also tracking the latest transfer news from the professional cycling peloton.

The 2025-2026 market

There have already been a number of important announcements and signings for the 2026 season, and perhaps a couple of the most unique across the women's and men's pelotons are Wout van Aert's and Marianne Vos' 'forever contracts' that both signed to spend the rest of their professional cycling careers with Visma-Lease a Bike.

Van Aert signed his unique career-long contract at the end of last season, while Vos signed her eternity contract in the spring.

Cyclingnews has already highlighted the retirements of several high-profile athletes, including Caleb Ewan, who announced his immediate retirement from pro cycling and Ineos Grenadiers in May, and Geraint Thomas, who will end his career at the conclusion of the 2025 racing season. Lizzie Deignan, who was set to retire at the end of 2025, announced in July she would step aside immediately as she is expecting a third child. Another high-profile retirement is Romain Bardet, who made his Grand Tour farewell at the Giro d'Italia.

The men's Tour de France has just ended, and the Tour de France Femmes is currently underway, marking the mid-season point and only days away from the transfer announcements window opening on August 1.

Transfer speculation and negotiations are expected to intensify. Riders and teams in the women's and men's peloton are expected to sign new contracts, extend current contracts, or transfer to known teams.

Rumoured and speculation

It is common for rumours and speculation to circulate through the peloton at this time of year, especially before the August 1 transfer window begins.

Reports suggest that Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale are closing in on a major double swoop for the Visma-Lease a Bike pair Olav Kooij and Tiesj Benoot for the 2026 season.

Up-and-coming French talent Kévin Vauquelin , currently third overall in the Tour de France, is reportedly close to signing for Ineos Grenadiers in 2026.

However, the most significant speculation at the moment is whether Remco Evenepoel will remain with Soudal-QuickStep. Evenepoel recently revealed that he raced the Tour de France with a fractured rib. At the same time, reports return about a possible transfer to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, and while the Belgian considers his future as he recovers at home, he played down transfer reports.

Riders still without a contract

Mavi Garcia (Image credit: Getty Images)

While many of the big transfers and key contract extensions have been announced, several riders are still without a contract for 2026.

This can be due to some teams choosing not to announce the length of contracts, opting not to confirm their rosters until the last minute or because certain riders are simply not having their contracts renewed.

Among the biggest names technically without an announced contract at the end of 2025 are: Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Matthews and Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost).

Reaching the end of their contracts in 2025 in the women's peloton are Ellen van Dijk and Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek), Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ), Mavi García (Liv AlUla Jayco), Alison Jackson (EF Education-Oatly) and Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck).

The season is winding down, and the 'off-season' will begin after the World Championships and the remaining WorldTour events in October. Then, teams head to training camp in December, expecting many of these as-yet-unresolved contract questions to be answered and full rosters to be confirmed.

Confirmed transfers - team by team

This is our index to all transfers that have been officially confirmed by teams.

Men's WorldTour

Remco Evenepoel at the Tour de France with Soudal-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Lennert Belmans (Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team) Row 0 - Cell 2 Simon Dehairs Row 1 - Cell 0 Aaron Dockx (Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team) Row 1 - Cell 2 Tibor Del Grosso Row 2 - Cell 0 Senna Remijn (Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team) Row 2 - Cell 2 Ramses Debruyne Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Emiel Verstrynge Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Johan Price-Pejtersen Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Jasper Philipsen (2028) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Gal Glivar Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Tobias Bayer Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Silvan Dillier Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Sam Gaze Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Sente Sentjens Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Jonas Rickaert Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Oscar Riesebeek Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Mathieu van der Poel Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Luca Vergallito Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Kaden Groves Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Emiel Verstrynge

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Pierre Thierry Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 2 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Martin Tjøtta Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Louis Rouland Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Ewen Costiou Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Giosuè Epis Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Thibault Guernalec Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Leandre Lozouet Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Christian Rogriguez Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Embret Svestad-Bardseng Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3 Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 3

Bahrain Victorious

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Pello Bilbao (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Alberto Bruttomesso (2026) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Santiago Buitrago (2026) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Kamil Gradek Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Žak Eržen Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Max van der Meulen Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Matevž Govekar (2027) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Lenny Martinez Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 2 Robert Stannard Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 2 Daniel Skerl Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Finlay Pickering (2026) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Antonio Tiberi (2027) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Vlad van Mechelen Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Mathijs Paasschens Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Afonso Eulálio Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Oliver Stockwell Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Roman Ermakov Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Nikias Arndt Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Phil Bauhaus Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Edoardo Zambanini

Cofidis

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Eddy Finé (retired) Dylan Teuns Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Stanisław Aniołkowski (2027) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Sylvain Moniquet Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 2 Damien Touzé Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Simon Carr Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 2 Emanuel Buchmann Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Alex Aranburu Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Sam Maisonobe Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Clément Izquierdo Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Valentin Ferron Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 2 Sergio Samitier Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 2 Jan Maas Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Paul Ourselin Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Piet Allegaert Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Milan Fretin Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Ludovic Robeet Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 16 - Cell 3 Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 3

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 2 Rasmus Søjberg Pedersen Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 2 Stefan Bissegger Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Callum Scotson Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 2 Johannes Staune-Mittet Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Tord Gudmestad Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Noa Isidore Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Léo Bisiaux Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 2 Oscar Chamberlain Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 2 Paul Seixas Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Felix Gall (2026) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Stefan Dewulf Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Pierre Gautherat Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Paul Lapeira Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Oliver Naesen Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Aureilien Paret-Peintre Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Nicolas Prudhomme Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Gianluca Pollefliet (2026) Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 3 Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Row 18 - Cell 3 Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 3

EF Education-EasyPost

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Kasper Asgreen Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Max Walker Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 2 Madis Mihkels Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 2 Alex Baudin Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 2 Samuele Battistella Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 2 Vincenzo Albanese Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 2 Alastair Mackellar Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Markel Beloki Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Ben Healy Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Neilson Powless Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Quinn Simmons Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Georg Steinhauser (2026) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Harry Sweeny (2026) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Michael Valgren Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Marijn van den Berg

Groupama-FDJ

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Maxime Decomble (Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ) Lars van den Berg (retired) Brieuc Rolland Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 2 Guillaume Martin Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Clement Braz Afonso Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Tom Donnewirth Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 David Gaudu Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Kevin Geniets (2027) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Lorenzo Germani (2027) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Romain Grégoire (2027) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Thibaud Gruel (2026) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Johan Jacobs Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Rémi Cavagna Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Valentin Madouas (2026) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Cyril Barthe Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Lewis Bower Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Maxim Decomble Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Oliver Le Gac Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Enzo Paleni Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Rudy Molard (2026) Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Paul Penhoët (2026) Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Clement Russo

Ineos Grenadiers

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Theodor Storm (Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank) Jonathan Castroviejo (retired) Thymen Arensman (2027) Row 1 - Cell 0 Peter Øxenberg (Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank) Caleb Ewan (retired) Andrew August (2026) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Omar Fraile (retired) Egan Bernal (2026) Row 3 - Cell 0 Geraint Thomas (retired) Peter Øxenberg Hansen Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 2 Laurens De Plus (2026) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Tobias Foss (2026) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Bob Jungels Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Filippo Ganna (2027) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Victor Langellotti Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Lucas Hamilton Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Samuel Watson Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Axel Laurance Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Artem Schmidt Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Carlos Rodríguez (2027) Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Óscar Rodríguez (2026) Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Magnus Sheffield (2026) Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Theodor Storm (2026) Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Connor Swift (2026) Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Joshua Tarling (2027) Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Ben Turner (2026) Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 Row 20 - Cell 3 Row 21 - Cell 0 Row 21 - Cell 1 Row 21 - Cell 2 Row 21 - Cell 3 Row 22 - Cell 0 Row 22 - Cell 1 Row 22 - Cell 2 Row 22 - Cell 3 Row 23 - Cell 0 Row 23 - Cell 1 Row 23 - Cell 2 Row 23 - Cell 3 Row 24 - Cell 0 Row 24 - Cell 1 Row 24 - Cell 2 Row 24 - Cell 3

Intermarché-Wanty

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Simone Gualdi (Wanty-Nippo-ReUz) Row 0 - Cell 2 Huub Artz Row 1 - Cell 0 Felix Ørn-Kristoff (Wanty-Nippo-ReUz) Row 1 - Cell 2 Kamiel Bonneu Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Jonas Rutsch Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Alexander Kamp Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Alexy Faure Prost (2026) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 2 Biniam Girmay (2028) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Louis Barré Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Luca Van Boven Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Vito Braet Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Hugo Page (2026) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Dries de Pooter Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Simone Gauldi Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Laurenz Rex (2026) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Arne Marit Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Laurenz Rex Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Lorenzo Rota Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Georg Zimmermann (2026) Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Taco van der Hoorn (2026) Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Dion Smith Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Gerben Thijssen Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 Luca Van Boven

Jayco-AlUla

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Wil Holmes (Hagens Berman Jayco) Alessandro De Marchi (retired) Alan Hatherly Row 1 - Cell 0 Hamish McKenzie (Hagens Berman Jayco) Row 1 - Cell 2 Ben O'Connor Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Paul Double Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 2 Koen Bouwman Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Patrick Gamper Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 2 Jasha Sütterlin Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Asbjørn Hellemose Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Robert Donaldson Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 2 Jelte Krijnsen Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Hamish McKenzie Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3 Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Luke Plapp (2027) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Luka Mezgec (2026) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Mauro Schmid (2026) Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Luke Durbridge (2026) Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Row 15 - Cell 3 Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 16 - Cell 3 Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 3 Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Row 18 - Cell 3 Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 3

Lidl-Trek

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl-Trek Future Racing) Row 0 - Cell 2 Albert Withen Philipsen Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Lennard Kämna Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Giulio Ciccone (2027) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 2 Tim Torn Teutenberg Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Soren Kragh Andersen Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (2026) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Andrea Bagioli Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Jacob Söderqvist Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3 Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Jonathan Milan (2026) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Bauke Mollema (2026) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Toms Skujiņš (2026) Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Thibau Nys (2026) Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Sam Oomen (2026) Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (2026) Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Quinn Simmons (2026) Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Mattias Skjelmose (2026) Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 3 Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 Row 20 - Cell 3 Row 21 - Cell 0 Row 21 - Cell 1 Row 21 - Cell 2 Row 21 - Cell 3 Row 22 - Cell 0 Row 22 - Cell 1 Row 22 - Cell 2 Row 22 - Cell 3 Row 23 - Cell 0 Row 23 - Cell 1 Row 23 - Cell 2 Row 23 - Cell 3 Row 24 - Cell 0 Row 24 - Cell 1 Row 24 - Cell 2 Row 24 - Cell 3 Row 25 - Cell 0 Row 25 - Cell 1 Row 25 - Cell 2 Row 25 - Cell 3

Movistar

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Orluis Aular Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 2 Diego Pescador Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Natnael Tesfatsion Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 2 Pablo Castrillo Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 2 Rémi Cavagna (2026) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Davide Formolo (2026) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Iván García Cortina (2026) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Jon Barrenetxea Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Lorenzo Milesi (2026) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Manlio Moro (2026) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Carlos Canal Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Mathias Norsgaard (2026) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Michael Hessmann Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Enric Mas Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Ivan Romeo Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Javier Romo Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Einer Rubio (2026) Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Pelayo Sanchez Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Gonzalo Serrano (2026) Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 Row 20 - Cell 3

Picnic PostNL

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Romain Bardet (retired) Robbe Dhondt Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Bjoern Koerdt Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Warren Barguil (2026) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 John Degnkolb Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Sean Flynn Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Niklas Märkl Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Juan Guillermo Martinz Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Julius van den Berg Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Nils Eekhoff (2026) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Bram Welten Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Fabio Jakobsen (2026) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 3 Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Row 12 - Cell 3 Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 13 - Cell 3 Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Oscar Onley (2027) Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Max Poole (2027) Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Timo Roosen (2026) Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Frank van den Broek (2026) Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Casper van Uden (2026) Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 3 Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 Pavel Bittner (2026)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Callum Thornley (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe Rookies Row 0 - Cell 2 Giulio Pellizzari Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Nico Denz (2026) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Alexander Hajek (2026) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Laurence Pithie Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Jai Hindley (2026) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Finn Fisher-Black Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Mick van Dijke Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Daniel Felipe Martínez (2027) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Tim van Dijke Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Oier Lazkano Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Danny van Poppel (2027) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (2027) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Jan Tratnik Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Giovanni Aleotti Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Emil Herzog Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Jordi Meeus Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Callum Thornley Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Maxim van Gils Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Ben Zwiehoff Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 3

Soudal-QuickStep

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Jonathan Vervenne (Soudal-QuickStep Devo Team) Row 0 - Cell 2 Max Schachmann Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Ethan Hayter Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 2 Pascal Eenkhoorn Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 2 Remco Evenepoel (2026) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 2 Dries van Gestel Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Valentin Paret-Peintre Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 2 Andrea Raccagni Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Gianmarco Garofoli Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Mauri Vansevenant (2026) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Gianmarco Garofoli Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 William Junior Lecerf (2026) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Paul Magnier (2026) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Mikel Landa Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Tim Merlier Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Casper Pedersen Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Bert van Lerberghe Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Ilan van Wilder Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Jonathan Vervenne Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Martin Svrcek Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 3 Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 Row 20 - Cell 3

UAE Team Emirates

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 João Almeida (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Igor Arrieta (2026) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Juan Ayuso (2028) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Jhonatan Narváez Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Mikkel Bjerg (2027) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Jan Christen (2028) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Isaac del Toro (2029) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Florian Vermeersch Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Brandon McNulty (2027) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Juan Sebastián Molano (2026) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 António Morgado (2027) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Ivo Oliveira (2026) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Rui Oliveira (2026) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Tadej Pogačar (2027) Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Nils Politt (2026) Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Pavel Sivakov (2026) Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Rune Herregodts Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Jay Vine (2027) Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Pablo Torres Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Felix Grobschartner Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 Domen Novak Row 21 - Cell 0 Row 21 - Cell 1 Row 21 - Cell 2 Marco Soler Row 22 - Cell 0 Row 22 - Cell 1 Row 22 - Cell 2 Adam Yates

Visma-Lease a Bike

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Pietro Mattio (Visma-Lease a Bike Development) Row 0 - Cell 2 Edoardo Affini (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Menno Huising Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Matthew Brennan (2027) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Tijmen Graat Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 2 Matteo Jorgenson (2026) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Menno Huising Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 2 Per Strand Hagenes (2026) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 2 Jørgen Nordhagen Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Axel Zingle Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Sepp Kuss (2027) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Christophe Laporte (2026) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Bart Lemmen (2027) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Simon Yates Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Johannes Staune-Mittet (2026) Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Cian Uijtdebroeks (2027) Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Daniel McLay Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Wout van Aert (career-long) Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Niklas Behrens Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Loe van Belle (2026) Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Victor Campenaerts Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 Jonas Vingegaard (2028) Row 21 - Cell 0 Row 21 - Cell 1 Row 21 - Cell 2 Pietro Mattio Row 22 - Cell 0 Row 22 - Cell 1 Row 22 - Cell 2 Ben Tulett

XDS Astana Team

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Davide Ballerini (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 2 Alberto Bettiol Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Wout Poels Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Nicola Conci Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Florian Samuel Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Diego Ulissi Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 2 Sergio Higuita Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Aaron Gate Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Mike Teunissen Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Fausto Masnada Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Clément Champoussin Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Matteo Malucelli Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Harold Tejada (2026) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Darren van Bekkum Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Alessandro Romele Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Yevgeniy Fedorov Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Christian Scaroni Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Haoyo Su Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Davide Toneatti

Women's WorldTour

The peloton racing at the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

AG Insurance-Soudal

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 (Lotto Dstny Ladies) Row 0 - Cell 2 Lore De Schepper (2027) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Justine Ghekiere (2026) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Marthe Goossens (2026) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Urška Žigart Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Sarah Gigante (2026) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Ilse Pluimers (2026) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Kim Le Court (2026) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Ashleigh Moolman (2026) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Alana Castrique Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Gladys Verhulst-Wild Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Alex Manly Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Fauve Bastiaenssen Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Mireia Benito Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Anya Louw Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Julie van de Velde Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Row 15 - Cell 3

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Zoe Bäckstedt (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Wilma Aintila Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Justyna Czapla (2026) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (2026) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 2 Maria Martins Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Chiara Consonni Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Neve Bradbury (2027) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Anastasiya Kolesava Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Rosa Klöser Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Antonia Niedermaier Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Chloe Dygert (2026) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Cecile Uttrup Ludwig

Ceratizit Pro Cycling

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Fariba Hashimi Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Sara Fiorin Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3

FDJ-Suez

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Ally Wollaston Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Léa Curinier Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 2 Eglantine Rayer Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Elise Chabbey Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 2 Vittoria Guazzini Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Amber Kraak Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Demi Vollering Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Celia Gery Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Évita Muzic (2027) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Juliette Labous Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3

Fenix-Deceuninck

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Puck Pieterse (2027) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Flora Perkins Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Yara Kastelijn Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Carina Schrempf Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Aniek van Alphen Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Annemarie Worst Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3

Human Powered Health

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Giada Borghesi (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 2 Ruth Edwards (2026) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Daria Pikulik (2026) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Wiktoria Pikulik (2026) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Katia Ragusa (2026) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Lily Williams (2026) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Yurani Blanco Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Silvia Zanardi (2025) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Barbara Malcotti (2025) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Kathrin Schweinberger Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Carlotta Cipressi Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Thalita de Jong Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Maggie Coles-Lyster

Lidl-Trek

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Lizzie Deignan (retired) Elisa Balsamo (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Anna Henderson Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Emma Norsgaard Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 2 Lauretta Hanson (2026) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Riejanne Markus Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Niamh Fisher-Black Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Gaia Realini (2027) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Izzy Sharp (2026) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Shirin van Anrooij (2026) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (2026) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Amanda Spratt (2026) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 3 Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Row 12 - Cell 3 Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 13 - Cell 3

Liv-AlUla-Jayco

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Josie Talbot Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Monica Trinca Colonel Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Letizia Paternoster (2026) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Jeanne Korevaar (2026) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Silke Smulders (2026) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Quinty Ton (2026) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Georgia Baker (2026) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Amber Pate (2026) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Caroline Andersson (2026) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3

Movistar

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Paula Ostiz (Café Baqué) Row 0 - Cell 2 Olivia Baril (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Cat Ferguson Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Sheyla Gutiérrez (2026) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Liane Lippert (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Floortje Mackaij (2026) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Carys Lloyd Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Mareille Meijering (2027) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Ana Vitória Magalhães Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Laura Ruiz Pérez (2026) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Lucía Ruiz Pérez (2026) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Arlenis Sierra (2026) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Claire Steels (2026) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Marlen Reusser

Roland