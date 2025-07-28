Cycling transfers – All the latest news and announcements for the 2026 season

By published

The ultimate guide to the pro cycling transfer window, tracking every move across the men's and women's WorldTours

The men&#039;s peloton racing at the Tour de France
The men's peloton racing at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

One of cycling's most important blocks of the season is well underway. The transfer window opened on August 1, 2025, and new rider-team contracts that begin on January 1, 2026, will be confirmed.

Cyclingnews is tracking all movements during the transfer season—everything from contract renewals to extensions to retirements—with our dedicated transfer index across the men's and women's WorldTeams and ProTeams.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0

Lennert Belmans (Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team)

Row 0 - Cell 2

Simon Dehairs

Row 1 - Cell 0

Aaron Dockx (Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team)

Row 1 - Cell 2

Tibor Del Grosso

Row 2 - Cell 0

Senna Remijn (Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team)

Row 2 - Cell 2

Ramses Debruyne

Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2

Emiel Verstrynge

Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

Johan Price-Pejtersen

Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Jasper Philipsen (2028)

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Gal Glivar

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Tobias Bayer

Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2

Silvan Dillier

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2

Sam Gaze

Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2

Sente Sentjens

Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2

Jonas Rickaert

Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2

Oscar Riesebeek

Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2

Mathieu van der Poel

Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2

Luca Vergallito

Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2

Kaden Groves

Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2

Emiel Verstrynge

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2

Pierre Thierry

Row 1 - Cell 0

Row 1 - Cell 2

Embret Svestad-Bårdseng

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2

Martin Tjøtta

Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2

Louis Rouland

Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

Ewen Costiou

Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Giosuè Epis

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Thibault Guernalec

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Leandre Lozouet

Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2

Christian Rogriguez

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2

Embret Svestad-Bardseng

Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3
Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 3
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2

Pello Bilbao (2026)

Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2

Alberto Bruttomesso (2026)

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2

Santiago Buitrago (2026)

Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2

Kamil Gradek

Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

Žak Eržen

Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Max van der Meulen

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Matevž Govekar (2027)

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Lenny Martinez

Row 8 - Cell 0

Row 8 - Cell 2

Robert Stannard

Row 9 - Cell 0

Row 9 - Cell 2

Daniel Skerl

Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2

Finlay Pickering (2026)

Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2

Antonio Tiberi (2027)

Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2

Vlad van Mechelen

Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2

Mathijs Paasschens

Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2

Afonso Eulálio

Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2

Oliver Stockwell

Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2

Roman Ermakov

Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2

Nikias Arndt

Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2

Phil Bauhaus

Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2

Edoardo Zambanini

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1

Eddy Finé (retired)

Dylan Teuns

Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2

Stanisław Aniołkowski (2027)

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2

Sylvain Moniquet

Row 3 - Cell 0

Row 3 - Cell 2

Damien Touzé

Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

Simon Carr

Row 5 - Cell 0

Row 5 - Cell 2

Emanuel Buchmann

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Alex Aranburu

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Sam Maisonobe

Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2

Clément Izquierdo

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2

Valentin Ferron

Row 10 - Cell 0

Row 10 - Cell 2

Sergio Samitier

Row 11 - Cell 0

Row 11 - Cell 2

Jan Maas

Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2

Paul Ourselin

Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2

Piet Allegaert

Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2

Milan Fretin

Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2

Ludovic Robeet

Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 16 - Cell 3
Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 3
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0

Row 0 - Cell 2

Rasmus Søjberg Pedersen

Row 1 - Cell 0

Row 1 - Cell 2

Stefan Bissegger

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2

Callum Scotson

Row 3 - Cell 0

Row 3 - Cell 2

Johannes Staune-Mittet

Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

Tord Gudmestad

Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Noa Isidore

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Léo Bisiaux

Row 7 - Cell 0

Row 7 - Cell 2

Oscar Chamberlain

Row 8 - Cell 0

Row 8 - Cell 2

Paul Seixas

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2

Felix Gall (2026)

Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2

Stefan Dewulf

Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2

Pierre Gautherat

Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2

Paul Lapeira

Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2

Oliver Naesen

Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2

Aureilien Paret-Peintre

Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2

Nicolas Prudhomme

Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2

Gianluca Pollefliet (2026)

Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 3
Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Row 18 - Cell 3
Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 3
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2

Kasper Asgreen

Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2

Max Walker

Row 2 - Cell 0

Row 2 - Cell 2

Madis Mihkels

Row 3 - Cell 0

Row 3 - Cell 2

Alex Baudin

Row 4 - Cell 0

Row 4 - Cell 2

Samuele Battistella

Row 5 - Cell 0

Row 5 - Cell 2

Vincenzo Albanese

Row 6 - Cell 0

Row 6 - Cell 2

Alastair Mackellar

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Markel Beloki

Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2

Ben Healy

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2

Neilson Powless

Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2

Quinn Simmons

Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2

Georg Steinhauser (2026)

Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2

Harry Sweeny (2026)

Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2

Michael Valgren

Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2

Marijn van den Berg

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0

Maxime Decomble (Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ)

Lars van den Berg (retired)

Brieuc Rolland

Row 1 - Cell 0

Row 1 - Cell 2

Guillaume Martin

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2

Clement Braz Afonso

Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2

Tom Donnewirth

Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

David Gaudu

Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Kevin Geniets (2027)

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Lorenzo Germani (2027)

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Romain Grégoire (2027)

Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2

Thibaud Gruel (2026)

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2

Johan Jacobs

Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2

Rémi Cavagna

Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2

Valentin Madouas (2026)

Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2

Cyril Barthe

Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2

Lewis Bower

Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2

Maxim Decomble

Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2

Oliver Le Gac

Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2

Enzo Paleni

Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2

Rudy Molard (2026)

Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2

Paul Penhoët (2026)

Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2

Clement Russo

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0

Theodor Storm (Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank)

Jonathan Castroviejo (retired)

Thymen Arensman (2027)

Row 1 - Cell 0

Peter Øxenberg (Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank)

Caleb Ewan (retired)

Andrew August (2026)

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1

Omar Fraile (retired)

Egan Bernal (2026)

Row 3 - Cell 0

Geraint Thomas (retired)

Peter Øxenberg Hansen

Row 4 - Cell 0

Row 4 - Cell 2

Laurens De Plus (2026)

Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Tobias Foss (2026)

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Bob Jungels

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Filippo Ganna (2027)

Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2

Victor Langellotti

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2

Lucas Hamilton

Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2

Samuel Watson

Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2

Axel Laurance

Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2

Artem Schmidt

Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2

Carlos Rodríguez (2027)

Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2

Óscar Rodríguez (2026)

Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2

Magnus Sheffield (2026)

Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2

Theodor Storm (2026)

Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2

Connor Swift (2026)

Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2

Joshua Tarling (2027)

Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2

Ben Turner (2026)

Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 Row 20 - Cell 3
Row 21 - Cell 0 Row 21 - Cell 1 Row 21 - Cell 2 Row 21 - Cell 3
Row 22 - Cell 0 Row 22 - Cell 1 Row 22 - Cell 2 Row 22 - Cell 3
Row 23 - Cell 0 Row 23 - Cell 1 Row 23 - Cell 2 Row 23 - Cell 3
Row 24 - Cell 0 Row 24 - Cell 1 Row 24 - Cell 2 Row 24 - Cell 3
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0

Simone Gualdi (Wanty-Nippo-ReUz)

Row 0 - Cell 2

Huub Artz

Row 1 - Cell 0

Felix Ørn-Kristoff (Wanty-Nippo-ReUz)

Row 1 - Cell 2

Kamiel Bonneu

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2

Jonas Rutsch

Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2

Alexander Kamp

Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

Alexy Faure Prost (2026)

Row 5 - Cell 0

Row 5 - Cell 2

Biniam Girmay (2028)

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Louis Barré

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Luca Van Boven

Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2

Vito Braet

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2

Hugo Page (2026)

Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2

Dries de Pooter

Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2

Simone Gauldi

Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2

Laurenz Rex (2026)

Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2

Arne Marit

Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2

Laurenz Rex

Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2

Lorenzo Rota

Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2

Georg Zimmermann (2026)

Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2

Taco van der Hoorn (2026)

Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2

Dion Smith

Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2

Gerben Thijssen

Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2

Luca Van Boven

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0

Wil Holmes (Hagens Berman Jayco)

Alessandro De Marchi (retired)

Alan Hatherly

Row 1 - Cell 0

Hamish McKenzie (Hagens Berman Jayco)

Row 1 - Cell 2

Ben O'Connor

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2

Paul Double

Row 3 - Cell 0

Row 3 - Cell 2

Koen Bouwman

Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

Patrick Gamper

Row 5 - Cell 0

Row 5 - Cell 2

Jasha Sütterlin

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Asbjørn Hellemose

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Robert Donaldson

Row 8 - Cell 0

Row 8 - Cell 2

Jelte Krijnsen

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2

Hamish McKenzie

Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3
Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2

Luke Plapp (2027)

Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2

Luka Mezgec (2026)

Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2

Mauro Schmid (2026)

Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2

Luke Durbridge (2026)

Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Row 15 - Cell 3
Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 16 - Cell 3
Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 3
Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Row 18 - Cell 3
Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 3
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0

Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl-Trek Future Racing)

Row 0 - Cell 2

Albert Withen Philipsen

Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2

Lennard Kämna

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2

Giulio Ciccone (2027)

Row 3 - Cell 0

Row 3 - Cell 2

Tim Torn Teutenberg

Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

Soren Kragh Andersen

Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Tao Geoghegan Hart (2026)

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Andrea Bagioli

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Jacob Söderqvist

Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3
Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3
Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3
Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2

Jonathan Milan (2026)

Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2

Bauke Mollema (2026)

Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2

Toms Skujiņš (2026)

Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2

Thibau Nys (2026)

Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2

Sam Oomen (2026)

Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (2026)

Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2

Quinn Simmons (2026)

Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2

Mattias Skjelmose (2026)

Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 3
Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 Row 20 - Cell 3
Row 21 - Cell 0 Row 21 - Cell 1 Row 21 - Cell 2 Row 21 - Cell 3
Row 22 - Cell 0 Row 22 - Cell 1 Row 22 - Cell 2 Row 22 - Cell 3
Row 23 - Cell 0 Row 23 - Cell 1 Row 23 - Cell 2 Row 23 - Cell 3
Row 24 - Cell 0 Row 24 - Cell 1 Row 24 - Cell 2 Row 24 - Cell 3
Row 25 - Cell 0 Row 25 - Cell 1 Row 25 - Cell 2 Row 25 - Cell 3
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2

Orluis Aular

Row 1 - Cell 0

Row 1 - Cell 2

Diego Pescador

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2

Natnael Tesfatsion

Row 3 - Cell 0

Row 3 - Cell 2

Pablo Castrillo

Row 4 - Cell 0

Row 4 - Cell 2

Rémi Cavagna (2026)

Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Davide Formolo (2026)

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Iván García Cortina (2026)

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda

Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2

Jon Barrenetxea

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2

Lorenzo Milesi (2026)

Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2

Manlio Moro (2026)

Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2

Carlos Canal

Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2

Mathias Norsgaard (2026)

Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2

Michael Hessmann

Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2

Enric Mas

Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2

Ivan Romeo

Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2

Javier Romo

Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2

Einer Rubio (2026)

Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2

Pelayo Sanchez

Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2

Gonzalo Serrano (2026)

Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 Row 20 - Cell 3
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1

Romain Bardet (retired)

Robbe Dhondt

Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2

Bjoern Koerdt

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2

Warren Barguil (2026)

Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2

John Degnkolb

Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

Sean Flynn

Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Niklas Märkl

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Juan Guillermo Martinz

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Julius van den Berg

Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2

Nils Eekhoff (2026)

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2

Bram Welten

Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2

Fabio Jakobsen (2026)

Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 3
Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Row 12 - Cell 3
Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 13 - Cell 3
Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2

Oscar Onley (2027)

Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2

Max Poole (2027)

Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2

Timo Roosen (2026)

Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2

Frank van den Broek (2026)

Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2

Casper van Uden (2026)

Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 3
Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2

Pavel Bittner (2026)

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0

Callum Thornley (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe Rookies

Row 0 - Cell 2

Giulio Pellizzari

Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2

Nico Denz (2026)

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2

Alexander Hajek (2026)

Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2

Laurence Pithie

Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

Jai Hindley (2026)

Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Finn Fisher-Black

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Mick van Dijke

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Daniel Felipe Martínez (2027)

Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2

Tim van Dijke

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2

Oier Lazkano

Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2

Danny van Poppel (2027)

Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2

Aleksandr Vlasov (2027)

Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2

Jan Tratnik

Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2

Giovanni Aleotti

Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2

Emil Herzog

Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2

Jordi Meeus

Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2

Callum Thornley

Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2

Maxim van Gils

Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2

Ben Zwiehoff

Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 3
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0

Jonathan Vervenne (Soudal-QuickStep Devo Team)

Row 0 - Cell 2

Max Schachmann

Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2

Ethan Hayter

Row 2 - Cell 0

Row 2 - Cell 2

Pascal Eenkhoorn

Row 3 - Cell 0

Row 3 - Cell 2

Remco Evenepoel (2026)

Row 4 - Cell 0

Row 4 - Cell 2

Dries van Gestel

Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Valentin Paret-Peintre

Row 6 - Cell 0

Row 6 - Cell 2

Andrea Raccagni

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Gianmarco Garofoli

Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2

Mauri Vansevenant (2026)

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2

Gianmarco Garofoli

Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2

William Junior Lecerf (2026)

Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2

Paul Magnier (2026)

Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2

Mikel Landa

Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2

Tim Merlier

Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2

Casper Pedersen

Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2

Bert van Lerberghe

Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2

Ilan van Wilder

Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2

Jonathan Vervenne

Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2

Martin Svrcek

Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 3
Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 Row 20 - Cell 3
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2

João Almeida (2026)

Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2

Igor Arrieta (2026)

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2

Juan Ayuso (2028)

Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2

Jhonatan Narváez

Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

Mikkel Bjerg (2027)

Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Jan Christen (2028)

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Isaac del Toro (2029)

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Florian Vermeersch

Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2

Brandon McNulty (2027)

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2

Juan Sebastián Molano (2026)

Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2

António Morgado (2027)

Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2

Ivo Oliveira (2026)

Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2

Rui Oliveira (2026)

Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2

Tadej Pogačar (2027)

Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2

Nils Politt (2026)

Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2

Pavel Sivakov (2026)

Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2

Rune Herregodts

Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2

Jay Vine (2027)

Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2

Pablo Torres

Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2

Felix Grobschartner

Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2

Domen Novak

Row 21 - Cell 0 Row 21 - Cell 1 Row 21 - Cell 2

Marco Soler

Row 22 - Cell 0 Row 22 - Cell 1 Row 22 - Cell 2

Adam Yates

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0

Pietro Mattio (Visma-Lease a Bike Development)

Row 0 - Cell 2

Edoardo Affini (2026)

Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2

Menno Huising

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2

Matthew Brennan (2027)

Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2

Tijmen Graat

Row 4 - Cell 0

Row 4 - Cell 2

Matteo Jorgenson (2026)

Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Menno Huising

Row 6 - Cell 0

Row 6 - Cell 2

Per Strand Hagenes (2026)

Row 7 - Cell 0

Row 7 - Cell 2

Jørgen Nordhagen

Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2

Axel Zingle

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2

Sepp Kuss (2027)

Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2

Christophe Laporte (2026)

Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2

Bart Lemmen (2027)

Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2

Simon Yates

Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2

Johannes Staune-Mittet (2026)

Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2

Cian Uijtdebroeks (2027)

Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2

Daniel McLay

Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2

Wout van Aert (career-long)

Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2

Niklas Behrens

Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2

Loe van Belle (2026)

Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2

Victor Campenaerts

Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2

Jonas Vingegaard (2028)

Row 21 - Cell 0 Row 21 - Cell 1 Row 21 - Cell 2

Pietro Mattio

Row 22 - Cell 0 Row 22 - Cell 1 Row 22 - Cell 2

Ben Tulett

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2

Davide Ballerini (2026)

Row 1 - Cell 0

Row 1 - Cell 2

Alberto Bettiol

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2

Wout Poels

Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2

Nicola Conci

Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

Florian Samuel

Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Diego Ulissi

Row 6 - Cell 0

Row 6 - Cell 2

Sergio Higuita

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Aaron Gate

Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2

Mike Teunissen

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2

Fausto Masnada

Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2

Clément Champoussin

Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2

Matteo Malucelli

Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2

Harold Tejada (2026)

Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2

Darren van Bekkum

Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2

Alessandro Romele

Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2

Yevgeniy Fedorov

Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2

Christian Scaroni

Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2

Haoyo Su

Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2

Davide Toneatti

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0

(Lotto Dstny Ladies)

Row 0 - Cell 2

Lore De Schepper (2027)

Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2

Justine Ghekiere (2026)

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2

Marthe Goossens (2026)

Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2

Urška Žigart

Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

Sarah Gigante (2026)

Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Ilse Pluimers (2026)

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Kim Le Court (2026)

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Ashleigh Moolman (2026)

Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2

Alana Castrique

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2

Gladys Verhulst-Wild

Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2

Alex Manly

Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2

Fauve Bastiaenssen

Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2

Mireia Benito

Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2

Anya Louw

Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2

Julie van de Velde

Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Row 15 - Cell 3
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2

Zoe Bäckstedt (2026)

Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2

Wilma Aintila

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2

Justyna Czapla (2026)

Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (2026)

Row 4 - Cell 0

Row 4 - Cell 2

Maria Martins

Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Chiara Consonni

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Neve Bradbury (2027)

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Anastasiya Kolesava

Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2

Rosa Klöser

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2

Antonia Niedermaier

Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2

Chloe Dygert (2026)

Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2

Cecile Uttrup Ludwig

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2

Fariba Hashimi

Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2

Sara Fiorin

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3
Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3
Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3
Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3
Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3
Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3
Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3
Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2

Ally Wollaston

Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2

Léa Curinier

Row 2 - Cell 0

Row 2 - Cell 2

Eglantine Rayer

Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2

Elise Chabbey

Row 4 - Cell 0

Row 4 - Cell 2

Vittoria Guazzini

Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Amber Kraak

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Demi Vollering

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Celia Gery

Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2

Évita Muzic (2027)

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2

Juliette Labous

Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2

Puck Pieterse (2027)

Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2

Flora Perkins

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2

Yara Kastelijn

Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2

Carina Schrempf

Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

Aniek van Alphen

Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Annemarie Worst

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3
Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3
Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3
Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2

Giada Borghesi (2026)

Row 1 - Cell 0

Row 1 - Cell 2

Ruth Edwards (2026)

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3
Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2

Daria Pikulik (2026)

Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

Wiktoria Pikulik (2026)

Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Katia Ragusa (2026)

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Lily Williams (2026)

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Yurani Blanco

Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2

Silvia Zanardi (2025)

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3
Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2

Barbara Malcotti (2025)

Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2

Kathrin Schweinberger

Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2

Carlotta Cipressi

Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2

Thalita de Jong

Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2

Maggie Coles-Lyster

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1

Lizzie Deignan (retired)

Elisa Balsamo (2026)

Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2

Anna Henderson

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2

Emma Norsgaard

Row 3 - Cell 0

Row 3 - Cell 2

Lauretta Hanson (2026)

Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

Riejanne Markus

Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Niamh Fisher-Black

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Gaia Realini (2027)

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Izzy Sharp (2026)

Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2

Shirin van Anrooij (2026)

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2

Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (2026)

Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2

Amanda Spratt (2026)

Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 3
Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Row 12 - Cell 3
Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 13 - Cell 3
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3
Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2

Josie Talbot

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2

Monica Trinca Colonel

Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2

Letizia Paternoster (2026)

Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

Jeanne Korevaar (2026)

Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Silke Smulders (2026)

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Quinty Ton (2026)

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Georgia Baker (2026)

Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2

Amber Pate (2026)

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2

Caroline Andersson (2026)

Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

EXTENDED

Row 0 - Cell 0

Paula Ostiz (Café Baqué)

Row 0 - Cell 2

Olivia Baril (2026)

Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2

Cat Ferguson

Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2

Sheyla Gutiérrez (2026)

Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2

Liane Lippert (2025)

Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

Floortje Mackaij (2026)

Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Carys Lloyd

Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2

Mareille Meijering (2027)

Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Ana Vitória Magalhães

Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2

Laura Ruiz Pérez (2026)

Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2

Lucía Ruiz Pérez (2026)

Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2

Arlenis Sierra (2026)

Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2

Claire Steels (2026)

Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2

Marlen Reusser

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

IN

OUT

</