Remco Evenepoel breaks contract to make major transfer to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for 2026

Remco Evenepoel will leave Soudal-QuickStep at the end of the season and join Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for 2026 both teams confirmed on Tuesday, putting an end to months of speculation about the Olympic champion's future.

The contract talk surrounding Evenepoel's future is now over, with the Olympic champion ending his contract at Soudal-QuickStep a year early after negotiating a release deal.

"Representatives of Remco informed the team’s management that he did not wish to discuss an extension of his current agreement, which expires at the end of 2026," read Soudal-QuickStep's announcement.

"After taking some time to consult with our sponsors and partners, the team’s ownership and management have decided that it is in the best interest of everyone to agree that Remco can move at the end of the current 2025 season."

As Soudal-QuickStep announced Evenepoel's departure, Red Bull confirmed that they had secured the man whose signature they had been after for the past few seasons.

The German WorldTour team said Evenepoel's arrival in 2026 marked the beginning of "A new chapter."

At 25 and already a former world champion, Grand Tour winner, Monument winner and the best time trial rider in the world, Evenepoel is entering a new phase in his already illustrious career, and with one of cycling's big-budget 'super teams.'

"Remco stands for ambition. He doesn’t just want to ride – he wants to shape cycling," said Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team manager Ralph Denk said.

"He brings not only exceptional athletic talent, but also a remarkable mindset. His determination, professionalism, and relentless drive to succeed are truly inspiring."

Evenepoel will be the charismatic figurehead and leader of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe from 2026 onwards, with Primož Roglič and Florian Lipowitz just a step below.

His signing continues the team's and Denk's ambition to "become one of the most attractive forces on the international cycling stage in the years to come."



