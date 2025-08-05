Remco Evenepoel breaks contract to make major transfer to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for 2026

'Remco stands for ambition. He doesn’t just want to ride – he wants to shape cycling' says Red Bull team manager Ralph Denk

Remco Evenepoel will leave Soudal-QuickStep at the end of the season and join Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for 2026 both teams confirmed on Tuesday, putting an end to months of speculation about the Olympic champion's future.

The contract talk surrounding Evenepoel's future is now over, with the Olympic champion ending his contract at Soudal-QuickStep a year early after negotiating a release deal.

