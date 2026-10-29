Primož Roglič's options for a 2027 contract narrow as two teams drop out of the running for his signature

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Slovenian reportedly rejects Lotto-Intermarché offer, while Visma-Lease a Bike look elsewhere to fill final roster spot

Primoz Roglic of the Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe team is at the start of the 120th edition of Il Lombardia in Bergamo, Italy, on October 10, 2026. (Photo by Silvia Colombo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Could Il Lombardia have been Primož Roglič's final appearance in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Primož Roglič is the last major rider still to sign a contract for the 2027 season, and it appears that two of his options are now off the table.

The Slovenian has reached the end of his three-year stint at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and has been linked with a host of other teams for 2027.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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