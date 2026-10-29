Primož Roglič's options for a 2027 contract narrow as two teams drop out of the running for his signature

Could Il Lombardia have been Primož Roglič's final appearance in the peloton

Primož Roglič is the last major rider still to sign a contract for the 2027 season, and it appears that two of his options are now off the table.

The Slovenian has reached the end of his three-year stint at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and has been linked with a host of other teams for 2027.

The 37-year-old has also hinted at retiring from racing altogether, telling Cyclingnews at Il Lombardia, "I don’t know it yet. We will see. We will see," when asked about his chances of riding on in 2027.

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Roglič has been linked with a switch to several teams next year, including Lotto-Intermarché, Pinarello-Q36.5, Unibet Rose Rockets, and Tudor. A return to his former squad, Visma-Lease a Bike, has also been rumoured, with WielerFlits recently reporting that the Dutch squad has enquired about his future.

However, it appears that Visma and Lotto are now both off the table as options for the Vuelta a España runner-up.

Het Laatste Nieuws have reported that Roglič did indeed hold talks with Visma in recent weeks, but on Wednesday stated the talks have been called off.

The team have 29 riders confirmed for 2027 but are reportedly eyeing a Classics rider or puncheur for their final spot. They will possibly promote a young rider from their development programme.

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Talks with Lotto went further as the Belgian team, who this winter are waving goodbye to two leaders in Arnaud De Lie and Lennert Van Eetvelt, offered Roglič a contract. However, according to Het Laatste Nieuws, he has declined their offer.

Roglič's future remains open, then. All three teams previously linked with him do have roster space open for him, while the prospect of retirement remains on the table.

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