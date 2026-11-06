Belgian champion leaves UAE Team Emirates-XRG for three-year deal with Movistar
Rune Herregodts links up with Uijtdebroeks in Spanish outfit
The Movistar Team announced the signing of Belgian champion Rune Herregodts on a three-year contract.
This year, racing for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, the 28-year-old claimed the surprise national road race title from a large breakaway that escaped and foiled favourites like Jasper Philipsen on a mostly flat course around Antwerp in the absence of stars like Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel and defending champion Tim Wellens.
"I am really excited to join the team. From what I have seen so far, we are working in the right direction," Herregodts said in the press release.
"I think the team is making a lot of progress in terms of performance and, for me, this is a good environment to show my quality, help the team and also have more opportunities in breakaways and Classics. I am really looking forward to next year and to having a great season together. I am convinced we will be successful."
Herregodts will become the second Belgian racing for the Spanish WorldTour team, linking up with Cian Uijtdebroeks, who left Visma-Lease a Bike for Movistar after the 2025 season.
"I have spoken a little with Cian and also with the team to get to know the way they work," Herregodts added. "He was very enthusiastic, and that has strengthened my confidence that this is a good place to develop my career as a cyclist."
After starting his elite career with the Flanders-Baloise team in 2021, with whom he won the Ronde van Drenthe and a stage of the Ruta del Sol, Herregodts joined the WorldTour with Intermarché in 2023, winning the ZLM Tour the next year.
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A strong breakaway rider and fast finisher from small groups, Herregodts' time with UAE Team Emirates was less fruitful, and the Belgian title was his singular victory for the team, albeit one of the biggest days of his career.
Head of Sports Sebastián Unzué said, "Rune joins the team at a point of full maturity, with the experience and quality needed to contribute across different terrains. I am convinced that his arrival will bring great value to the group."
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Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.
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