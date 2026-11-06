Belgian champion leaves UAE Team Emirates-XRG for three-year deal with Movistar

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Rune Herregodts links up with Uijtdebroeks in Spanish outfit

Rune Herregodts of Belgium and UAE Team Emirates - XRG competes passing the Muur - Muur van Geraardsbergen during the 21st Renewi Tour 2026, Stage 3
Rune Herregodts (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The Movistar Team announced the signing of Belgian champion Rune Herregodts on a three-year contract.

This year, racing for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, the 28-year-old claimed the surprise national road race title from a large breakaway that escaped and foiled favourites like Jasper Philipsen on a mostly flat course around Antwerp in the absence of stars like Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel and defending champion Tim Wellens.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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