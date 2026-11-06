EF Education-EasyPost continue post-Carapaz rebuild for 2027 with two more development team graduates

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US rider Gavin Hlady and Italian 19-year-old Roberto Capello make step up to WorldTour squad for upcoming season

Gavin Hlady of United States and Team EF Education - EasyPost prior to the 48th Vuelta a Burgos 2026, Stage 3 a 184km stage from Excavaciones Mikel - Merindad de Montija to Balneario de Corconte - Valle de Valdebezana on August 06, 2026 in Merindad de Montija, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Hlady raced the Vuelta a Burgos earlier this year on the WorldTour squad (Image credit: Getty Images)
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After the departure of nine riders, including their highest-ranked rider, Richard Carapaz, EF Education-EasyPost have continued to rebuild for the 2027 season, with four graduates from the Development squad announced as stepping up to the WorldTour team.

After US rider Gavin Sherry and British rider Tomos Pattinson were already revealed to be making the jump, EF announced this week that 19-year-old Italian Roberto Capello and 23-year-old US rider Gavin Hlady would join them at the highest level in 2027.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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