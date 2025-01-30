Tobias Lund Andresen wins charged edition of men's Surf Coast Classic

Sam Welsford second as Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe draws big target in split and attack filled Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race lead-in

A winning sprint for Tobias Lund Andresen (Picnic PostNL) at the Surf Coast Classic in Torquay, 2025 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Tobias Lund Andresen (Picnic PostNL) flew across the line in first place after an action packed edition of the men's Surf Coast Classic where both the climbs, crosswinds and a determination to take the sting out of the sprint of the dominant finishing force of Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) set the race alight. 

Andresen overcame the Australian, who was feeling the impacts of the tough157km day at the 1.1 event from Lorne to Torquay that acts as an entree to the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road race. Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek) was third which means, that after some near misses in South Australia, the 22 year-old has already managed to pull off his first podium place after spending less than a month in the WorldTour.

