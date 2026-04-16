Juan Ayuso to miss upcoming Ardennes Classics through illness

Lidl-Trek will be without Juan Ayuso for the upcoming Ardennes Classics, with the Spaniard having recently suffered from a viral infection.

Ayuso had been set to race La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but he's not well enough to participate in either race, the team announced on Thursday.

"Unfortunately Juan Ayuso will miss the upcoming Ardennes Classics," Lidl-Trek announced in a social media post on Thursday.

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"Medical tests after Itzulia Basque Country showed a recent viral infection and the Spaniard is not yet ready to return to competition.

"Feel better soon, Juan! We will miss you"

Ayuso, who joined the team this year on a five-year deal, was set to make his debut at Liège-Bastogne-Liège this month. He has raced La Flèche Wallonne twice in the past, not finishing either edition.

Now, Lidl-Trek will likely look to other riders such as defending Amstel Gold Race champion Mattias Skjelmose and Giulio Ciccone for leadership across the trio of upcoming races. Rising star Thibau Nys is also out of the Ardennes after a recent knee surgery.

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It remains to be seen when Ayuso will make his return to competition. The 23-year-old was last in action on stage 4 of Itzulia Basque Country. He made a slow start to the stage race, finishing 38th in the opening time trial, and later withdrew from the race after suffering from stomach issues.

Ayuso started his 2026 campaign with a strong outing at the Volta ao Algarve, winning the final stage at the Alto do Malhão en route to the overall victory ahead of Paul Seixas.

Since then, he's fallen victim to bad luck, crashing out of Paris-Nice on stage 4 while in the race lead and abandoning Itzulia Basque Country.

Ayuso's main season goal is set to come in the summer, where he'll co-lead Lidl-Trek at the Tour de France alongside Skjelmose.