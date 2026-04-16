Juan Ayuso to miss upcoming Ardennes Classics through illness

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Spaniard suffers another setback after Paris-Nice crash and Itzulia illness

Juan Ayuso pictured at the start of the second stage of Paris-Nice
Juan Ayuso won't be racing this year's Ardennes Classics (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek will be without Juan Ayuso for the upcoming Ardennes Classics, with the Spaniard having recently suffered from a viral infection.

Ayuso had been set to race La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but he's not well enough to participate in either race, the team announced on Thursday.

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Ayuso, who joined the team this year on a five-year deal, was set to make his debut at Liège-Bastogne-Liège this month. He has raced La Flèche Wallonne twice in the past, not finishing either edition.

Ayuso started his 2026 campaign with a strong outing at the Volta ao Algarve, winning the final stage at the Alto do Malhão en route to the overall victory ahead of Paul Seixas.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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