'It became a dictatorship' – Extensive report on alleged culture of fear leads Picnic-PostNL to launch independent investigation

WorldTour team Picnic PostNL will commission an "independent, professional investigation into our team culture" after an extensive report in Dutch media revealed alleged toxic working conditions in recent years, which one former coach described as a "dictatorship".

NOS Sport and In De Waaier revealed the findings of their investigative report on Thursday morning, conducted over several months in 2026, into the culture that developed under sports director Rudi Kemna and team owner Iwan Spekenbrink.

The two media outlets spoke with 71 current or former employees of the team, most of them being quoted anonymously, to paint a picture of an alleged "culture of fear" and an "unsafe working situation".

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Picnic-PostNL issued a statement on Thursday, saying "we do not recognise ourselves in the overall picture presented in the publications", but nevertheless acknowledging that "it is important to take a critical look at ourselves" in light of the reported findings.

"The fact that experiences differ does not diminish the seriousness of the accounts that have now come to light. We will therefore commission an independent investigation into how our team culture is experienced in practice and to what extent it reflects the culture we strive for," read the statement.

"We will take its findings seriously and implement any improvements that may be needed, out of respect for everyone who is, or has been, part of Team Picnic PostNL."

What exactly has been said about the culture in the team?

The most striking claim of a toxic culture came from retired professional rider Martijn Tusveld, who raced in the team's colours for seven seasons, first as Sunweb and then as DSM between 2018 and 2024. He highlighted how his standing in the team changed when – after being asked for his opinion by Kemna – he openly criticised the team's tactics at the Giro d'Italia in 2020.

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Tusveld was reportedly told he was creating a "negative atmosphere" and would later tell Kemna directly, in a 2025 email, that after the Giro incident he no longer dared to speak up, feeling "powerless", and even that he was not the person he once was.

"I became anxious," he told NOS. "I thought: I'll keep my mouth shut and say yes and amen. And that's what I did for the rest of the years with this team."

Tusveld also said he suffered with symptoms of depression in 2021, stating: "I also thought about harming myself."

Just one account of the 71, similar experiences to Tusveld's about a shift in the team's culture were detailed by anonymous former staff members in the report.

Tom Dumoulin's former coach Adriaan Helmantel was another who spoke on the record, claiming that Dumoulin's landmark victory at the Giro d'Italia in 2017 did mark a turning point for the team, but not in the way it should have.

As Helmantel saw it, the management looked to exert excessive influence, wanting everything to trickle down from the top, as "they started becoming paranoid" of riders "calling the shots" if riders and coaches became too close.

"It became a dictatorship," Helmantel said.

In a separate report from NOS, former rider Nicolas Roche, who also rode for Team Sky and Saxo Bank, issued a striking statement: "I think this management is not suitable for cycling," said the Irishman.

"In cycling, we have to deal with a lot of variables. It is not a predictable sport. The body is not a perfect machine. We have to deal with the weather conditions and also the tactics of 24 other teams. I understand that people want a master plan to be prepared, but they cannot plan the 17th stage of the Tour de France as early as May. And that is what they did."

Roche claimed that he was "pushed towards the exit" in 2021 and that he was told he had "too much influence on the young riders", stating: "My experience became a problem for the management."

In their statement, Picnic-PostNL said: "If people have felt unsafe within our organisation or have felt they lacked sufficient opportunity to raise concerns, we want to understand how that could have happened."

Team dispute claims they didn't engage with investigation

While Picnic-PostNL have now issued a statement and vowed to launch an internal investigation in direct response to the report from NOS and In De Waaier, they have disputed the two publications' claims that they refused to engage with the investigation.

NOS claim that they approached the team for comment in response to their findings on October 12, and then approached the team management in-person two days later, stating: "NOS and In De Waaier gave owner Iwan Spekenbrink the opportunity at the Picnic-PostNL headquarters in Deventer to respond regarding the WorldTour team's working methods. Spekenbrink proved unwilling to do so and ultimately chose not to respond at all. Neither in writing nor on camera."

Picnic PostNL have a differing view on how attempts at conversation played out once presented with the investigation, as referenced in their statement.

"According to NOS, it spent months trying to speak with current and former riders and staff members. As soon as we received indications that the investigation was taking place, we offered to meet with NOS to discuss our philosophy and vision, and to give the broadcaster the opportunity to speak with current team members and colleagues. NOS chose not to take up that offer. We regret this.

"Last Monday, we were then given only a few days to respond to a number of questions, either in writing or on camera. In response, we made several further attempts to speak with NOS. These attempts were unsuccessful."

Picnic-PostNL's statement in full

We have taken note of the publications by NOS Sport and In de Waaier about Team Picnic PostNL. The accounts shared by current and former riders and staff members affect us. At the same time, we do not recognise ourselves in the overall picture presented in the publications.

The fact that experiences differ does not diminish the seriousness of the accounts that have now come to light. We will therefore commission an independent investigation into how our team culture is experienced in practice and to what extent it reflects the culture we strive for.

The team and our three promises

Since the team was founded in 2008, three promises have formed the foundation of our approach to professional cycling.

The first promise: fair, healthy and responsible sport.

Our anti-doping policy is an important part of this promise. It is not only about what we communicate externally, but also about the mindset and ethical considerations that guide our decisions in practice.

The second promise: safe collaboration based on shared values.

We want everyone within the team, on and off the bike, to be treated with respect and to feel free to express an opinion, encourage one another, ask questions and raise concerns. Mutual commitment and integrity are central to this, helping us create an environment where people can develop, perform and enjoy working together.

The third promise: continuity and job security.

We have made a commitment to do everything we can to secure the future of the team and, in doing so, preserve jobs within professional cycling.

While this may sound self-evident, job security in professional cycling is anything but. The sport’s economic model falls seriously short. Every year, several teams disappear, with the associated loss of jobs. This has become almost normal, even though it should never be the case in a sport of this scale.

That is why we have been working to secure the future of the team since 2008. Over the years, we have provided employment for hundreds of people.

The NOS investigation

According to NOS, it spent months trying to speak with current and former riders and staff members. As soon as we received indications that the investigation was taking place, we offered to meet with NOS to discuss our philosophy and vision, and to give the broadcaster the opportunity to speak with current team members and colleagues. NOS chose not to take up that offer. We regret this.

Last Monday, we were then given only a few days to respond to a number of questions, either in writing or on camera. In response, we made several further attempts to speak with NOS. These attempts were unsuccessful.

Independent investigation into team culture

In a performance-driven environment such as professional sport, things can go wrong. That is why there are several ways for people within our team to raise problems and concerns. Riders have a personal coach, there is a Rider Committee, and staff members can turn to confidential advisers. If people have felt unsafe within our organisation or have felt they lacked sufficient opportunity to raise concerns, we want to understand how that could have happened.

We are proud of what we have built since 2008 together with the many people who are, or have been, part of and associated with this team. Precisely for that reason, we believe it is important to take a critical look at ourselves.

We will therefore commission an independent, professional investigation into our team culture. We will take its findings seriously and implement any improvements that may be needed, out of respect for everyone who is, or has been, part of Team Picnic PostNL.

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