'It became a dictatorship' – Extensive report on alleged culture of fear leads Picnic-PostNL to launch independent investigation

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'We will take its findings seriously and implement any improvements that may be needed' say Dutch WorldTour team in response to NOS and In De Waaier's findings

Juan Guillermo Martinez of Colombia and Team Picnic PostNL prior to the 84th Paris-Nice 2026, Stage 1 a 170.9km stage from Acheres to Carrieres-sous-Poissy / #UCIWT / on March 08, 2026 in Acheres, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

WorldTour team Picnic PostNL will commission an "independent, professional investigation into our team culture" after an extensive report in Dutch media revealed alleged toxic working conditions in recent years, which one former coach described as a "dictatorship".

NOS Sport and In De Waaier revealed the findings of their investigative report on Thursday morning, conducted over several months in 2026, into the culture that developed under sports director Rudi Kemna and team owner Iwan Spekenbrink.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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