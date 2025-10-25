Benoît Cosnefroy completes move to UAE Team Emirates-XRG on two-year deal

By published

30-year-old Frenchman will bolster the one-day Classics unit at the Emirati team following a 2025 season curtailed by injury

HUY BELGIUM APRIL 17 Benoit Cosnefroy of France and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team crosses the finish line during the 88th La Fleche Wallonne 2024 Mens Elite a 1986km one day race from Charleroi to Huy UCIWT on April 17 2024 in Huy Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Benoît Cosnefroy heads to UAE Team Emirates-XRG in 2026 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)

Benoît Cosnefroy has completed a move to UAE Team Emirates-XRG, signing with the WorldTour's top team on a two-year deal which will see him bolster the one-day Classics squad at the team until the end of 2027.

Cosnefroy was out of contract at Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, the team with which he turned pro in 2017 and had spent his entire career to date.

He will link up with a strong one-day Classics unit at the Emirati team that already features Tim Wellens, who extended his contract with the team yesterday, Jhonatan Narvaez, and of course, Tadej Pogačar, for whom Cosnefroy could offer support in the hillier Classics in the Ardennes.

"I'm very happy at the prospect of joining UAE Team Emirates–XRG, and very excited to become part of the best team in the world," he said in a team statement.

"When Mauro Gianetti explained the project to me I saw it as the right challenge for me at this point in my career. From speaking with the team and the ambitions they have, it became clear that it could be a good fit and the right step to take. I’m eager to begin this new chapter and can’t wait to start racing with my new teammates."

Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Head of Creators at Domestique Cycling, Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is a co-host of the On Yer Bike podcast, occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and features on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast for the first time in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.