TotalEnergies team survives as new three-year sponsor announcement imminent

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Long-running French team to reveal identity on November 9

Tesson celebrating with a group of people and three children wearing TotalEnergies jerseys
TotalEnergies rider Jason Tesson during the 2026 season (Image credit: Getty Images)
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After months of uncertainty and the loss of half of their riders, the TotalEnergies squad have found new life, according to Ouest France.

An official announcement from managers Jean-René Bernaudeau and Stéphane Heulot is expected on November 9, according to Cyclism'Actu.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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