Jasper Stuyven bolsters Soudal-QuickStep's Classics squad with move from 12-year tenure at Lidl-Trek

Former Milan-San Remo winner Jasper Stuyven will join Soudal-QuickStep on a three-year contract in 2026, the team announced on Friday, marking a departure from Lidl-Trek after 12 years with the team.

Stuyven, 33, joined Trek Factory Racing all the way back in 2014 as a 22-year-old, but will move to a new team for only the second time in his career as he joins the Belgian squad in January.

The announcement of Stuyven's move kicks off the period of cycling transfers, which traditionally starts on August 1 and will rumble on until the end of the season.

A winner of Milan-San Remo, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, Stuyven will bolster Soudal-QuickStep's firepower for the Spring Classics, as they look to refocus on their old hunting ground of one-day races. Stuyven is the headline signing, but more Classics specialists are expected to be headed to the team.

He will join the existing squad that includes Yves Lampaert, Tim Merlier and Paul Magnier for 2026.

For the rider from Leuven, there is also a sense of returning home to a Belgian team.

“I’m happy at the thought that I will be a member of the Wolfpack," Stuyven said in a team press release. "When I started cycling, this team was one of the first I got to know, and it will be nice to be part of a Belgian centric squad after so many years. I bring a lot of experience that I will try to pass on to the younger riders, but also for the lead-out trains.

"Soudal Quick-Step has always been present in the Classics, these races are in the DNA of the team, and that makes me confident for next year, as this team is a perfect fit for me and I’m also a right fit for them.

"I can’t wait to find my place in this squad. I know how motivated everyone here is for the one-day races and we’ll do our best to be on the top of our game for them.”

Though already an accomplished rider, Stuyven is hoping to achieve more in his next chapter with his new team.

"I won a Monument and a couple of cobbled Classics in my career, but if there is one race that remains a goal, it is Paris-Roubaix. That, and winning a stage at the Tour de France," he added.

As well as focusing on the Classics, Stuyven – who has been a key part of Jonathan Milan's lead-out at Lidl-Trek – will work with Tim Merlier in the sprints, where he'll link up with long-term peer Bert Van Lerberghe.

QuickStep team boss Jurgen Foré also praised what will be a marquee signing for the team, particularly amidst continuing rumours of Remco Evenepoel's early departure.

"Jasper is one of the best Belgian riders out there, and it makes us happy that he will ride for us starting from next year," Foré said. "We are confident he will integrate easily in the team and will strengthen our squad for the cobbled one-day races that we all love so much and where we aim to continue being among the protagonists. We will also aim together at winning stages in Grand Tours, and help Jasper realising his dream of winning a stage in the Tour de France."

Stuyven is the second confirmed departure from Lidl-Trek's men's team, with Tim Declerq announcing his retirement on Thursday.

Attila Valter swaps Visma-Lease a Bike for Bahrain Victorious

The other headline transfer announced on Friday morning was Attila Valter's move to Bahrain Victorious. The Hungarian rider is swapping Visma-Lease a Bike for the Bahraini squad, as he looks for more climbing opportunities.

The 27-year-old has ridden for Visma since 2023 and has primarily ridden as a domestique for riders like Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič.

In moving to Bahrain-Victorious, Valter's focus will continue to be in stage racing, where he will "play a key role in the team’s stage race and Grand Tour campaign", according to a team press release.

“The team’s goals are perfectly matching with my personal ones," he said. "This gives me a lot of confidence and I’m excited to start this journey together with them!”

Valter joins the team on a three-year contract, until the end of 2028.

