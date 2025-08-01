Jasper Stuyven bolsters Soudal-QuickStep's Classics squad with move from 12-year tenure at Lidl-Trek

Belgian leaves American team after a long stint, will ride for QuickStep until 2028

PARIS - CHAMPS-ELYSEES, FRANCE - JULY 27: Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team Lidl - Trek competes during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 21 a 132.3km stage from Mantes-la-Ville to Paris - Champs-Elysees / #UCIWT / on July 27, 2025 in Paris - Champs-Elysees, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Stuyven will add Classics firepower to QuickStep's roster (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Milan-San Remo winner Jasper Stuyven will join Soudal-QuickStep on a three-year contract in 2026, the team announced on Friday, marking a departure from Lidl-Trek after 12 years with the team.

Stuyven, 33, joined Trek Factory Racing all the way back in 2014 as a 22-year-old, but will move to a new team for only the second time in his career as he joins the Belgian squad in January.

