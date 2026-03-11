Race leader Juan Ayuso abandons Paris-Nice after heavy crash in horrid wet conditions

A heavy crash on a rain-soaked descent on stage 4 of Paris-Nice has forced race leader Juan Ayuso to abandon after being left in major difficulties, with the Spaniard appearing to have injured his left side.

The crash took place on the descent of a Cat.3 climb, with around 55 kilometres to go, when Ayuso and a number of other top favourites were racing at speed in a 40-strong group on a broad 'A' road.

The latest TV images showed Ayuso briefly trying to get on his bike, then lying slumped in pain on the ground on the right-hand side of the road as team officials rushed to his assistance.

Article continues below

Others affected by the crash, which occurred at speed, included former Paris-Nice podium finisher Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who reportedly also had to abandon, and Iván Romeo (Movistar).

The remainder of the front group, including Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's Daní Martínez and Visma-Lease A Bike's Jonas Vingegaard, briefly slowed but then, with the race in full flight, opted to continue.

On a day with severely difficult weather conditions, where incessant rain meant that TV helicopters could not fly, early echelons made for a high-speed chase throughout the day, with groups scattered all over the road behind the main group of 40 and the biggest group of chasers.

Others who had already abandoned included Daan Hoole (Decathlon CMA CGM), fourth on GC, whilst Oscar Onley (Ineos Grenadiers), third overall, fell early on and then had a mechanical, losing time.



Following the crash, a five-rider group continued at the front of the group, with four Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe riders – Martínez, Mick and Tim van Dijke, Nico Denz and Vingegaard. The second group, containing Onley, continued at about a minute down with 30 kilometres to go, and a Cat.1 summit finish to Uchon yet to come.



One of the standout favourites before the race after his stunning victory earlier this year in the Volta ao Algarve, Ayuso had moved into the lead thanks to the stage 3 team time trial, only for disaster to strike less than 24 hours later.

