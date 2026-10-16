Richard Carapaz breaks EF Education-EasyPost contract to sign for NSN

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Ecuadorian rider signs three-year deal in 'a significant moment for our team and an important milestone in the development of our sporting project'

Richard Carapaz wins a stage of the 2026 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Richard Carapaz has broken his contract with EF Education-EasyPost early to join NSN Cycling Team on a three-year deal starting in 2027, it was confirmed on Friday.

The 33-year-old Ecuadorian was due to remain on the US team until the end of 2027, but will instead ply his trade at the Swiss-registered squad, bringing "world-class climbing ability, experience, and leadership to the team."

Announced via a social media video with NSN co-founder and Spanish football icon Andres Iniesta, Carapaz is their seventh confirmed new signing for next season. He raced in the pink of EF for four successful seasons, with the US team posting a video of his recent highlights and behind-the-scenes moments with the caption "Gracias, Richie. Por todo."

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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