Road World Championships: Record-breaking Remco Evenepoel makes it four in a row with blistering time trial performance in Montreal

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Belgian 'aerobullet' finishes almost a minute clear, as Filippo Ganna takes silver and Paul Seixas scores stunning bronze for France

Remco Evenepoel of Team Belgium wins a fourth elite men&#039;s time trial at UCI Road World Championships, this time in Montreal
Remco Evenepoel of Team Belgium wins a fourth elite men's time trial at UCI Road World Championships, this time in Montreal (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The opening day of the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal saw history made, as Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel became the first man ever to win four consecutive elite time trial victories. Evenepoel didn’t put a foot wrong along the 39.2-kilometre effort, executing a flawless race from start to finish.

The rider nicknamed the ‘aerobullet’ proved why he was the pre-race favourite with an imperious performance, setting a breathtaking fastest time of 44:53, 57 seconds ahead of Filippo Ganna (Italy) in second place.

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Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

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