Record $800,000 prize purse in 2027 'continues to elevate the standard' for Life Time Grand Prix series and events with Unbound, Leadville and Big Sugar each boosting payouts

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'There needs to be better opportunities for the athletes to make money' and YouTube engagement recognised as the driver of dollars for Life Time to invest back into the series

In 2026, Specialized Off-road duo Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gomez Villafañe each won the Life Time Grand Prix overall titles for a fourth time
In 2026, Specialized Off-road duo Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gomez Villafañe each won the Life Time Grand Prix overall titles for a fourth time (Image credit: Life Time)
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A record $800,000 will be offered across seven individual races and the overall prize payout for the Life Time Grand Prix in 2027, organisers of the off-road series confirmed Thursday. This reflects a 36% increase from this past season, and is more than triple the original prize purse from the inaugural 2022 season.

The overall series purse jumps from $350,000 in 2026 to $400,000, while the other $400,000 will be spread across each stop on the calendar, spread across April to October, an increase from $240,000 last season. All prizes are paid for the top 10 in races and the series, split eventually between the men's and women's pro fields.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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