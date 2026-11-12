Former US champion Stephen Bassett 'knows what it takes to win' and leads group of seven new riders at growing domestic squad with criterium focus

US road veterans Stephen Bassett and Caleb Classen headline seven new signings in 2027 for Chaney Windows and Doors as the domestic elite team postures for a more versatile roster on a "crit-heavy race schedule".

The duo competed the last three seasons for Project Echelon Racing and will anchor an 11-rider roster. Former rider Owen Gillott, who won the American Criterium Cup sprint classification title the last two years, will move into the role of director sportif.

"Stephen and Caleb bring the experience and race sense to lead us in the criteriums that define our 2027 calendar," said Nick Hand, general manager of Chaney Windows and Doors.

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"Stephen knows what it takes to win, and we’re excited to bring that championship experience into our 2027 campaign. With experience competing against some of the strongest fields in North America and Europe, Caleb brings another level of depth and versatility to our squad."

Bassett joins the team with 14 years of racing experience, including a signature title in 2024 as the USPro Criterium National Champion. Last year he had two stage podiums at the Tour de Bloom, GC second place at the Tucson Bicycle Classic and won the one-day Café Hollander Tosa Village Classic.

Classen built his 10-year career in stage racing, where he finished fifth on GC at both Joe Martin Stage Race and Tour of the Gila. In 2025, he placed second on a stage at Volta a Portugal. He brings power to one-day races, showcasing his talent with a win at Colorado's iconic Iron Horse Bicycle Classic.

Cameron Adams, 24, was a guest rider last year who scored top-10s at both pro races at the Salt Lake Criterium. Originally from Guatemala, Demsy Cifuentes, 23, joins from Parks Law Firm, where he won Hotter 'n Hell last year.

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Under-23 riders include Carlos Perez Calzada of Spain and US duo Jake Zyromski (19) and Tyler Mlujeak (22). Perez, 21, moves from Savannah College of Art and Design where he a trio of collegiate podiums in 2026, including Sunny King Criterium.

Riders returning to the squad include US Masters criterium champion Tim Smith, former track rider Lance Abshire, crit specialist Gabe Porterfield, and 22-year-old Jura Gerlach, who was fourth for Milligan University at the USA Cycling Gravel National Championships in the men's open category.

Based out of St. Louis, Missouri, the team begins a third season with a focus on domestic road and track racing with plans to add a gravel programme. Equipment partner State Bicycle Company will provide new aero gravel frames for the new calendar of off-road.

"Our goal has always been to be a multi-disciplined team," said Scott Chaney, team owner. "We began as an international track squad before branching off into racing crits. State is very invested in the gravel world, and we wanted to have riders who could showcase their amazing products."

Hand told Cyclingnews that Classen and Bassett will be supplied State gravel bikes and take part in a few events, but Gerlach will be the "official" gravel rider next year. Gerlach has competed three times at Unbound Gravel 200, his best finish fourth in 2025 in the open category.

The squad will have a small camp in Phoenix, Arizona in the winter, then focus on a full training camp in Austin, Texas to coincide with Pace Bend weekend, March 13-14, and then launch the season officially in April at Sunny King Criterium in Alabama.

"We are focused on getting everyone vibing together and making sure management is getting all the kinks out, whether that's equipment, support, or whatever. We just want to ensure these guys have everything they need to be as successful as possible," Hand said.

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Chaney Windows and Doors roster 2027