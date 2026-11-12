Former US champion Stephen Bassett 'knows what it takes to win' and leads group of seven new riders at growing domestic squad with criterium focus

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Caleb Classen a second rider from Project Echelon Racing to give Chaney Windows and Doors 'depth and versatility'

USA&#039;s Stephen Bassett competes for Project Echelon Racing at Vuelta Ciclista a la Región de Murcia &quot;Costa Calida&quot; 2025
USA's Stephen Bassett competes for Project Echelon Racing at a race in Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)
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US road veterans Stephen Bassett and Caleb Classen headline seven new signings in 2027 for Chaney Windows and Doors as the domestic elite team postures for a more versatile roster on a "crit-heavy race schedule".

The duo competed the last three seasons for Project Echelon Racing and will anchor an 11-rider roster. Former rider Owen Gillott, who won the American Criterium Cup sprint classification title the last two years, will move into the role of director sportif.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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