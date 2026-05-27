Giro d'Italia: Michael Valgren plays it perfectly to win stage 17 in breakaway extravaganza

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Dane claims first Grand Tour stage victory after a relentless day of intense and tactical racing

ANDALO, ITALY - MAY 27: Michael Valgren of Denmark and Team EF Education - EasyPost celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 17 a 202km stage from Cassano d&amp;apos;Adda to Andalo 1012m / #UCIWT / on May 27, 2026 in Andalo Valtellino, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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After 12 Grand Tours of trying and a career full of ups and downs, Michael Valgren (EF Education-EasyPost) finally took his maiden stage win at one of cycling's prestigious three-week races, winning stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia from a breathless 202km breakaway battle.

Valgren emerged as the strongest from a 29-rider move that went in the opening half of racing from Cassano d'Adda to Andalo, but he was made to work hard for it by the likes of Einer Rubio (Movistar) and Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), who attacked several times in the final 45km.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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