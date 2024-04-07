‘A chance to make history’ - Conquerors of Flanders-Roubaix double explain its impact

By Cyclingnews
published

From Van Looy to Cancellara, L’Équipe interviews five most recent riders to win Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in same year

Tom Boonen celebrates victory in Paris-Roubaix 2005
Tom Boonen celebrates victory in Paris-Roubaix 2005 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“A chance to make history” is how Peter van Petegem, who won both the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in the same year in 2003, views what is at stake for Mathieu van der Poel this afternoon as he battles to reconquer the Queen of the Classics for a second time in his career.

Already victorious in Paris-Roubaix in 2023, the Alpecin-Deceuninck racer’s third triumph in the Tour of Flanders last Sunday has opened the door for him to try to become the first rider since Fabian Cancellara in 2013 and eighth in history to conquer both Monuments in the same year. 

