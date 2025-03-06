Who is Patrick Lefevere?

By
published

All you need to know about the most successful – and often most controversial – team manager in modern cycling history

Former Soudal-QuickStep CEO Patrick Lefevere is one of the most successful, influential, and controversial figures of modern cycling history.
Former Soudal-QuickStep CEO Patrick Lefevere is one of the most well-known faces and names in the professional peloton, having run the Belgian WorldTour team for over 20 years after taking the reins back in 2003.

The Belgian, who turned 70 in January 2025, had been involved in cycling at the top level for over five decades before stepping down from his CEO role at the end of the 2024 season.

CYCLING : TRAINING QSD / PARIS - ROUBAIX LEFEVERE Patrick ( BEL ) MANAGER / MUSEEUW Johan ( BEL ) PARIJS / ENTRAINEMENT / TEAM EQUIPE PLOEG QUICK-STEP DAVITAMON
Lefevere with Johan Museeuw – who raced under him at GB, Mapei, Domo, and QuickStep – in 2004(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

