Hayman wins Paris-Roubaix
Brecht Decaluwé, Sadhbh O'Shea
Orica-GreenEdge rider out-sprints Boonen in breakaway sprint
Mathew Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) caused a huge upset by beating Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) in the sprint in one of the most memorable editions of Paris-Roubaix in recent memory. Hayman looked stunned, and almost unbelieving, by his victory, bursting into tears once he realised what he had achieved.
Ian Stannard (Team Sky) tried to come around from the back of the group but didn’t quite have the legs and finished third. Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo), who had been the most aggressive in the finale, just missed the podium and finished fourth, with Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) in fifth.
“I can’t believe it. I broke my arm five weeks ago and I missed all the racing, I raced in Spain last week,” Hayman said. “This is my favourite race. It is the race I dreamed of winning.”
It was Hayman’s 16th appearance at the Hell of the North, previously finishing eighth in 2012, and he was the underdog in an elite five-man group that came to the line. The riders were already part of a select group that did not include pre-race favourites Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo). They went clear on the Camphin-en-Pévèl sector after an attack from Stannard distanced much of their group.
The tension ramped up as the cobbled sectors ticked down. Knowing that his chances in a sprint were small, Vanmarcke kicked and made the first serious attack from this small group on the Carrefour de l’Arbe. At first it appeared he had his rivals in trouble, as they scrambled to mount a chase. As they looked to have him pegged, the Belgian kicked again but he was finally brought back after the next sector of cobbles.
Thus ensued a series of attacks and counter attacks, each turning the wick up just a little bit more. It was Hayman and Boonen that entered the velodrome first but a strong chase from Vanmarcke saw him bridge the gap. As the bell tolled, their number had swelled to five again and Hayman wound up the sprint.
It looked like Hayman had gone too early as Boonen sat in his wheel ready to pounce. Stannard tried to go for a long one around the outside but it was too much for him as Hayman and Boonen went head to head. Boonen appeared to get boxed in briefly and was unable to close the gap when he did finally wriggle free, leaving Hayman to take the biggest victory of his career.
Sagan came over the line over two minutes down, just missing out on a top-10 finish. There was no fairy tale for Cancellara, who had crashed earlier and he finished over seven minutes down. To add insult to injury, he hit the deck again in the velodrome while riding around with a Swiss flag.
How it unfolded
After the rollout from sunny Compiegne at 10:50 a.m. countless accelerations came after the official start was given just outside the city centre. Jacopo Guarnieri (Katusha) was the only non-starter.
A first breakaway group of six riders was caught back before Noyon, after 20 kilometres of racing but the speed remained high. Stijn Devolder (Trek-Segafredo) sparked a large and strong breakaway move of 25 riders when exiting Noyon. The group also featured late call up Phil Gaimon (Cannondale) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and a tailwind meant a high-speed start to the race. However, their lead of half a minute was soon neutralized. A few more small breakaway attempts followed but without success. After 67 kilometres of high-speed racing the riders were back together.
Straight away a new group of 16 riders attacked. They reached the first pavé sector (#27) with a lead of a minute, despite the work from Etixx-QuickStep and Bora-Argon.
Team Sky led the peloton over the first pavé sections, keeping the gap under control and more importantly, keeping their riders safe.
After five pavé sectors had distanced some riders, the break held a two-minute lead over the peloton. The riders up front were Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie), Matthew Hayman and Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-GreenEdge), Tim Declercq (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Borut Bozic (Cofidis), Marko Kump (Lampre), Salvatore Puccio (Sky), Johan Le Bon (FDJ), Maxime Daniel (AG2R), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Tour of Flanders star Imanol Erviti (Movistar) and Yaroslav Popovych (Trek-Segafredo), who will retired after today’s race.
The leaders extended their lead up to a maximum of 3:45 at sector 20. Just before that sector there was a crash in the peloton. Etixx-QuickStep reacted by charging forward with Guillaume Van Keirsbulck and Tony Martin. The peloton was split up into multiple groups with Cancellara, Sagan and Terpstra featuring in the peloton that trailed the large group that included big names like Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard, Sep Vanmarcke, Zdenek Stybar, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Tom Boonen.
The gap between the two groups quickly grew to a minute when starting sector 19 from Haveluy to Wallers. The breakaway group was 2:40 ahead. Tony Martin did a huge pull on this sector, dropping most of the riders in the group. Only Boonen, Robert Wagner, Stannard, Boasson Hagen and Luke Durbridge followed, sparking a race within the race.
Forest of Arenberg
Boonen led the group over the long cobbled sector of the famous Trouée Arenberg. Cancellara did the same in the peloton with Daniel Oss (BMC), Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Nikki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) and the others on his wheel.
After the Arenberg Forest the break had a lead of 1:15 on the Boonen group. The Vanmarcke and Rowe group was 20 seconds further back. The peloton, with Cancellara and Sagan, was more than a minute behind the Boonen group. An isolated world champion accelerated a couple of times to get the speed up in the peloton but their chances seemed compromised.
Just before starting sector 16 the Boonen group and the chase group with Vanmarcke and Rowe merged to change the race yet again. At that moment the 13 riders in the break had just under a minute on the Boonen group of 19 riders. The peloton was following at nearly two minutes from the leaders. Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) managed to get the gap down to 35 seconds on the Boonen group when exiting sector 14 at 64 kilometres from the finish. At that moment Popovych sat up in the break to work for Cancellara in the peloton.
After coming off the cobbles of sector 13 from Beuvry to Orchies the early break were caught by the Boonen group. The Sagan-Cancellara peloton was 50 seconds down on the large lead group, as Team Sky tried to put set the pace up front.
Cancellara unleashed his devils on Orchies’ sector 12, with Sagan following swiftly but a little later disaster struck the Sky team on sector 11. One moment they were leading the group with three riders. A few moments later three of their riders were down on the ground. First Moscon and Rowe crashed when coming off the cobbles. Later Puccio missed his corner on the cobbles. Only Stannard remained in front.
Cancellara crashes
A Vanmarcke acceleration brought down the numbers in the front group on the feared cobbles of Mons-en-Pévèle. About 45 seconds further back Cancellara was sitting behind two Giant-Shimano riders when riding through a muddy section on the cobbles. Cancellara’s bike slipped off the crown of the cobbles and the Swiss rider crashed. Sagan somehow managed to get himself and his bike over Cancellara without crashing himself. Terpstra, a Sky rider and several others were less successful and crashed too.
After the chaos the seven remaining leaders had a bonus of one minute on the Sagan group and three minutes on a battered Cancellara. The leaders were Boonen, Erviti, Stannard, Boasson Hagen, Erviti, Vanmarcke, Hayman. On sector 8 Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling) with Rowe, Sieberg and Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) managed to bridge back up, creating a lead group of ten riders.
At thirty kilometres from the finish the leaders still had a bonus of a minute on the Sagan chase group.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5:51:53
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:03
|6
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:01:00
|7
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|9
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|10
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:20
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|12
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|14
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:40
|19
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:48
|20
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:18
|21
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|24
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|25
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:28
|28
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:12
|29
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|31
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|34
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:24
|36
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:07:26
|39
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:35
|40
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:14
|42
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|44
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|45
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|46
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:55
|47
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:22
|48
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:14:23
|49
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|51
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|52
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|53
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|55
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|56
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|57
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|58
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|59
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|60
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|61
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|62
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|65
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Sebastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|68
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|69
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|71
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|72
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|73
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|74
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|75
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|76
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|77
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:48
|78
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:16:52
|81
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|82
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|83
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|85
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:16:57
|86
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:30
|88
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|89
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|91
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|92
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|94
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|96
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|98
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|100
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|101
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|102
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|104
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|105
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|106
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|107
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|108
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|109
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|111
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|113
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|115
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|116
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:42
|117
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:24:45
|118
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|119
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|DNF
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|DNF
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|DNF
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sebastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Michal Kolár (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|DNF
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|DNF
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|OTL
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|OTL
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|OTL
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|OTL
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNS
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
