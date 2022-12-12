What is the Trouée d'Arenberg?

The Trouée d'Arenberg is infamous for being the first five-star cobbled sector in Paris-Roubaix. The path is technically called the Drève des Boules d'Hérin, and the 2,300 metres of rough cobblestones are some of the worst in all of professional cycling.

The road was laid down in the late 18th century and hardly improved since then. Jean Stablinski is credited with suggesting the inclusion of the sector in Paris-Roubaix and the Trouée d'Arenberg was first used in the 1968 edition.

Since then, it has become a fixture of the race and prime viewing for spectators, with tall trees lining the sector to bring visual drama along with the race excitement. Coming with around 100km to go, it is typically where the first decisive splits of the season's biggest cobbled classic are formed.

Trouée d'Arenberg facts Length: 2300 metres



Difficulty rating: 5 stars



First used in Paris-Roubaix: 1968



Location: Wallers, Département Nord in France



Trouée d’Arenberg Strava segment (opens in new tab)

Positioning is critical as the peloton comes blasting off the tarmac through a narrowing and hurtle across the cobblestones on a false flat downhill and chaos invariably ensues. The sharp, poorly laid stones are usually slick with dampness even when the race is dry, and the misaligned pavé often cause punctures or broken wheels. Crashes are inevitable.

As the sector's popularity grew with fans, the crowds became problematic as they filled the road and only moved back at the last second as the riders approached. Footpaths were installed on either side of the cobbles to keep the fans off the course, but soon riders followed as they sought to avoid tackling the pavé.

In 1998, Johan Museeuw was caught up in a massive crash in the Arenberg sector and suffered a broken kneecap. Despite the danger of grievous injury, the sector was only left out of the race in 2005 when a collapse in the tunnels underneath damaged the road.

While later sectors at the Carrefour de l'Arbre and Mons-en-Pévèle have proven to more frequently decide the outcome of Paris-Roubaix, the Trouée d'Arenberg is by far the most famous.