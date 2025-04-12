'I can only say Whoah! I did it, we did it together!' - Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Visma-Lease a Bike celebrate surprise Paris-Roubaix Femmes victory

By published

French rider was ill and riding for Vos but produced the winning attack

2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot celebrates victory
2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot celebrates victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Visma-Lease a Bike riders celebrated with Pauline Ferrand-Prévot after her Paris-Roubaix Femmes victory, hugging together and watching as she lifted the famed cobbled trophy.

Prior to Paris-Roubaix, this year Visma-Lease a Bike had only taken one victory, a stage at the Vuelta a Extremadura Femenina with Imogen Wolff. However, they had racked up a haul of podiums and top five places in the biggest Classics.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

