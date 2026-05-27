'I get emotional seeing him fight for the podium' – Egan Bernal embraces Giro d'Italia climbing support role for Thymen Arensman

News
By published

Netcompany Ineos duo working together to ensure Dutchman makes top three in Rome

2026 Giro d&#039;Italia stage 16: Thymen Arensman (2-L) and Egan Bernal (1-L) in the chase group behind stage winner Jonas Vingegaard
2026 Giro d'Italia stage 16: Thymen Arensman (2-L) and Egan Bernal (1-L) in the chase group behind stage winner Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty Images)

Egan Bernal is all but certain not to be adding a new Grand Tour podium to his collection of top placings in this year's Giro d'Italia. But nonetheless, the Colombian is certainly playing a key role in helping a Netcompany Ineos teammate get to stand alongside the widely-tipped future overall winner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) on the podium on Sunday in Rome.

Thymen Arensman, three years Bernal's junior, is currently lying third overall after he and Bernal held steady on the Carì summit finish on Tuesday. Arensman finished fourth at 1:14 behind the ever-dominant Vingegaard, whilst Bernal clinched seventh, at 2:04.

Latest Videos From
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.