Giro d'Italia Women team analysis: Do UAE Team ADQ have enough firepower to beat Demi Vollering?

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Team clearly built around Elisa Longo Borghini with an emphasis on climbing, but could chase some stage wins too

IMOLA, ITALY - JULY 13: (L-R) Erica Magnaldi of Italy, Brodie Chapman of Australia and overall race winner Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ - Pink Leader Jersey react after the 36th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia Women 2025, Stage 8 a 134km stage from Forli to Imola / #UCIWWT / on July 13, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
UAE Team ADQ delivered Elisa Longo Borghini to Giro victory last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Giro d'Italia Women is now only a few days away, and the team line-ups are starting to come together, with the start list shaping up to be one of the best yet.

Topping our list of Giro contenders, Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) and Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez) are expected to be key players in the battle for pink, but they won't win on their own. In the modern era of women's cycling, having a strong and powerful team is becoming more important than ever.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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