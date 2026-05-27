'Our friendship will never die' - Jonas Vingegaard and Michael Valgren celebrate victory and boyhood friendship at the Giro d'Italia

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Vingegaard ready to sacrifice a fifth stage win to help teammate Piganzoli win the white jersey

Jonas Vingegaard and Michael Valgren before stage 15 of the Giro d&#039;Italia
Vingegaard and Valgren are longtime friends (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Danish tifosi along the roadside of the Giro d'Italia are growing in number as Jonas Vingegaard moves closer to overall victory. For the first time in Giro history, a Dane also won the stage while another Dane raced in pink, thanks to Michael Valgren's perfect breakaway strategy. It was a double Dane-day in Andalo, above Trento.

Vingegaard and Valgren were born just eight kilometres apart in North Jutland near the North Sea. Vingegaard is six years younger than Valgren but they rode for the same cycling club and were part of the same cycling community.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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