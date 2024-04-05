From the Cyclingnews archives: Museeuw takes third Paris-Roubaix, while young Boonen shines

By Tim Maloney
published

A suitably muddy 2002 edition, where a legend reigned with a future champion in the wings

Museeuw wins Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Basking in the sparkling late afternoon sunlight and the glow from thousands of his delighted fans in the Roubaix Velodrome, tears streaking his mud-encrusted face, Johan Museeuw (Domo-Farm Frites) crossed the finish line to win the 100th Anniversary edition of Paris-Roubaix after his runner-up spot last year. 

Museeuw sealed his win with an incredible 41km solo break and a victory salute of ten outstretched fingers, signifying his tenth career World Cup win. After his emotional second place to Andrea Tafi last week in the Tour of Flanders, Museeuw also took over first place in the 2002 World Cup standings. 

