Lizzie Deignan solos for 85km to win inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Trek-Segafredo makes history, beating Vos and Longo-Borghini to claim first cobble trophy

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) takes the win in the first women's Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Elisa Longo Borghini celebrates her teammate's victory and her own third place (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Lizzie Deignan with one to go on the Roubaix Velodrome (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) en route to victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Emma Norsgaard covered in mud after a crash in Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Marianne Vos, Marta Bastianelli and Christine Majerus in the chasing group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) was flawless (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Teuntje Beekhuis (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Sarah Roy (BikeExchange) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Marta Bastianelli (Ale BTC) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Chantal Van den Broek Blaak (SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Lauretta Hanson (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) gave a masterclass on the cobbles on the first women's Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Lizzie Deignan on the attack in the early kilometres of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Elisa Balsamo slid out in the mud (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Eugenie Duval was another victim of mud-slick cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Janneke Ensing, Georgia Williams and Teniel Campbell on the pavé (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Georgia Williams leads Teniel Campbell (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Aude Biannic (Movistar) leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Elisa Balsamo (Valcar) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Trixi Worrack (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Lotte Kopecky leads the peloton across a cobbled sector of the first Women's Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Elisa Balsamo on the first cobbled sector (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Pauline Allin and Franziska Koch (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The first women's Paris-Roubaix breaks up on the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The corn towers over the riders in the first women's Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The women's Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The mud-slick cobbles caused numerous crashes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Lotte Kopecky (Liv) behind Christine Majerus (SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Amy Pieters (SD Worx) in the Dutch champion's colours (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) chasing after an early incident (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Alana Castrique (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The rollout of the first women's Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Nicole Steigenga and Emilie Moberg were the early attackers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Evy Kuijpers (Liv Racing) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The start of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The start of the first women's Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The start of the first women's Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2021

(Image credit: Daniel Ostanek)
Lisa Brennauer and new world champion Elisa Balsamo pictured before the start of the first edition of the women elite race of the Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Paris-Roubaix Femmes

(Image credit: Daniel Ostanek)
National champions Lauren Stephens, Sarah Roy and Georgia Williams at the start of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates winning Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Elena Cecchini (SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Sarah Roy (BikeExchange) overcame several crashes to finish 23rd (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) made a huge effort but couldn't catch Deignan (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) finishes second (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) put her name into the history books of cycling by winning the first edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes with a long attack. Deignan attacked with 82.5 kilometres to go, just before the first of 17 pavé sectors, and built a gap of up to 2:40 minutes as the peloton gradually fell apart on the cobbles behind her.

A chase group formed and eventually grew to almost 20 riders, but Deignan was still 2:16 minutes ahead at the 20-kilometre mark. Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) then accelerated away from the chase group on the Carrefour de l’Arbre sector, quickly closing the gap to 1:17 minutes at the end of the Gruson sector with 14.8 km to go. But Deignan fought back, and at the end of the last real pave sector 6.8 kilometres from the finish she was still 1:14 minutes ahead.

The Briton covered the final kilometres without mishap and celebrated her historic victory in the wet Roubaix velodrome, crossing the line before Vos had even entered the cycling track.

More to come!

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 2:56:07
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:01:17
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:47
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:51
5Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:10
6Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women
7Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM
8Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
9Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
10Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx
11Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 0:03:03
12Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women
13Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:04:26
15Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing 0:04:33
16Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
17Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:04:36
18Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:04:41
19Maria Martins (Por) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:05:55
20Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
21Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:06:04
22Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:06:20
23Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
24Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing
25Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx 0:06:24
26Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
27Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:28
28Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:06:37
29Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:07:59
30Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:08:27
31Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) NXTG Racing
32Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:32
33Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM 0:08:35
34Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:08:57
35Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:09:04
36Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
37Shari Bossuyt (Bel) NXTG Racing 0:09:08
38Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:09:25
39Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:09:43
40Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:09:53
41Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:09:55
42Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
43Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
44Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
45Silke Smulders (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:09:59
46Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:11:32
47Sara Penton (Swe) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:11:38
48Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:11:39
49Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 0:11:41
50Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
51Margaux Vigie (Fra) Valcar-Travel & Service
52Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
53Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:12:00
54Mylene de Zoete (Ned) NXTG Racing
55Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
56Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing
57Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
58Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
59Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:13:30
60Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:13:35
61Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:13:49
HDTrixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
HDJip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
HDJolien D'Hoore (Bel) Team SD Worx
HDJeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing
HDSabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing
HDSarah Rijkes (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
HDMaaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
HDTatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
HDJessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange
HDTeniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange
HDMischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
HDLieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
HDKirstie van Haaften (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
HDTanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
HDVeronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
HDNicole Frain (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
HDPauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
HDAlana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
HDElise Vander Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
HDBritt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing
HDCharlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing
HDIlse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing
HDElizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
HDCamilla Alessio (Ita) BePink
HDNora Jencusová (Svk) BePink
HDIndia Grangier (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
HDArianna Pruisscher (Ned) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
HDMieke Kröger (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products
HDJosie Nelson (GBr) Team Coop Hitec Products
HDKathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
HDMieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
HDChristina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
HDFien Van Eynde (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
DNFMarion Colard (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
DNFKristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFKatarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
DNFMegan Jastrab (USA) Team DSM
DNFMarlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana

