Lizzie Deignan solos for 85km to win inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) put her name into the history books of cycling by winning the first edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes with a long attack. Deignan attacked with 82.5 kilometres to go, just before the first of 17 pavé sectors, and built a gap of up to 2:40 minutes as the peloton gradually fell apart on the cobbles behind her.



A chase group formed and eventually grew to almost 20 riders, but Deignan was still 2:16 minutes ahead at the 20-kilometre mark. Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) then accelerated away from the chase group on the Carrefour de l’Arbre sector, quickly closing the gap to 1:17 minutes at the end of the Gruson sector with 14.8 km to go. But Deignan fought back, and at the end of the last real pave sector 6.8 kilometres from the finish she was still 1:14 minutes ahead.



The Briton covered the final kilometres without mishap and celebrated her historic victory in the wet Roubaix velodrome, crossing the line before Vos had even entered the cycling track.

More to come!