Lizzie Deignan solos for 85km to win inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes
Trek-Segafredo makes history, beating Vos and Longo-Borghini to claim first cobble trophy
Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) put her name into the history books of cycling by winning the first edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes with a long attack. Deignan attacked with 82.5 kilometres to go, just before the first of 17 pavé sectors, and built a gap of up to 2:40 minutes as the peloton gradually fell apart on the cobbles behind her.
A chase group formed and eventually grew to almost 20 riders, but Deignan was still 2:16 minutes ahead at the 20-kilometre mark. Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) then accelerated away from the chase group on the Carrefour de l’Arbre sector, quickly closing the gap to 1:17 minutes at the end of the Gruson sector with 14.8 km to go. But Deignan fought back, and at the end of the last real pave sector 6.8 kilometres from the finish she was still 1:14 minutes ahead.
The Briton covered the final kilometres without mishap and celebrated her historic victory in the wet Roubaix velodrome, crossing the line before Vos had even entered the cycling track.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|2:56:07
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:01:17
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:47
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|5
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:02:10
|6
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women
|7
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM
|8
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx
|11
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|0:03:03
|12
|Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women
|13
|Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0:04:26
|15
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing
|0:04:33
|16
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|17
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:04:36
|18
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:04:41
|19
|Maria Martins (Por) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|0:05:55
|20
|Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:06:04
|22
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|23
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|24
|Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing
|25
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx
|0:06:24
|26
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|27
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:28
|28
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:06:37
|29
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:07:59
|30
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:08:27
|31
|Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) NXTG Racing
|32
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:32
|33
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
|0:08:35
|34
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:08:57
|35
|Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:09:04
|36
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) NXTG Racing
|0:09:08
|38
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:09:25
|39
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:09:43
|40
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:09:53
|41
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:09:55
|42
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|43
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|44
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|45
|Silke Smulders (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:09:59
|46
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:11:32
|47
|Sara Penton (Swe) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|0:11:38
|48
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:11:39
|49
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|0:11:41
|50
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|51
|Margaux Vigie (Fra) Valcar-Travel & Service
|52
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0:12:00
|54
|Mylene de Zoete (Ned) NXTG Racing
|55
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing
|57
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|58
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
|59
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:13:30
|60
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:13:35
|61
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:13:49
|HD
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|HD
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|HD
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Team SD Worx
|HD
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing
|HD
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing
|HD
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|HD
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|HD
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|HD
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|HD
|Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange
|HD
|Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|HD
|Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|HD
|Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|HD
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|HD
|Veronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|HD
|Nicole Frain (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|HD
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|HD
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|HD
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|HD
|Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing
|HD
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing
|HD
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing
|HD
|Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|HD
|Camilla Alessio (Ita) BePink
|HD
|Nora Jencusová (Svk) BePink
|HD
|India Grangier (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|HD
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|HD
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products
|HD
|Josie Nelson (GBr) Team Coop Hitec Products
|HD
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|HD
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|HD
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|HD
|Fien Van Eynde (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|DNF
|Marion Colard (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|DNF
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|DNF
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Team DSM
|DNF
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
