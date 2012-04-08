Boonen triumphs at Paris-Roubaix
Belgian equals De Vlaeminck's record of four victories
Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) rode into the record books with a dominant solo victory at Paris-Roubaix. The 31-year-old Belgian rode the final 52km alone to win by 1:39 over a five-man chase group led across the finish line in the Roubaix velodrome by Sébastien Turgot (Europcar). Alessandro Ballan (BMC) rounded out the podium for third place in a photo-finish with the Frenchman.
With the victory Boonen equals Roger De Vlaeminck's all-time win record of four victories in the Hell of the North, and for the second time in Boonen's career he's claimed the Tour of Flanders/Paris-Roubaix double in the same season.
"I was not really thinking about the winning race or doing a record," Boonen said. "I was just fighting myself. I was taking it step by step, cobblestone by cobblestone, kilometer by kilometer. I think if you start thinking about the 60 or 57 km, which is when I left, it's nearly impossible. It is all in your mind. I was really thinking about my lead. With the gap at 30 seconds I was trying to take it second by second. I was trying not to push it right away to one minute, tried not to force myself. It was the best way to save my strength and put all my strength into the 50km in front of me. I think it was the best option.
"The velodrome finish line, it's the only one where you can do two laps where all the people are," continued Boonen. "It's the only finish line where you have one kilometre where you can bond with the people that are there. It's just just such a special race. Paris-Roubaix, only one race like it in the world. A race like this needs a special finish. I think changing this finish line would be very stupid. It's almost more Paris-Roubaix — finishing here — than the cobblestones. I was really enjoying my two laps."
Runner-up Turgot was delighted with the result as he realised that Boonen was out of reach on Easter Sunday. "I don't realise yet how huge the performance is that I achieved," Turgot said. "I did some track and that certainly helped me in the sprint. Boonen was too strong. It was almost a miracle what he did, it was super nice," Turgot said.
A sunny, dry day for Paris-Roubaix
Right after rolling out of sunny Compiègne the attacks came thick and fast as riders sought to make the early escape. A huge group of 25 rider wasn’t allowed much distance as the peloton kept riding at high speed. Finally, after 70km of fast-paced, aggressive racing, a group of 12 riders rolled off the front and the peloton let them go. The group consisted of Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack-Nissan), Kenny De Haes (Lotto-Belisol), Frederik Veuchelen and Bert Jan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM). David Boucher (FDJ-Big Mat). Michael Morkov (Team Saxo Bank), David Veilleux (Team Europcar), Dominic Klemme (Argos-Shimano), Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun), Aleksejs Saramotins (Cofidis) and Grischa Janorschke (Team NetApp).
The pace in the peloton dropped off after covering the first two hours at a rapid 48km/h clip and as a result the 12 escapees gained a lead of four minutes in no time. Sky and BMC worked in the peloton to keep the gap under five minutes as they didn’t have a man in the lead group.
The break's advantage over the peloton remained the same until the riders hit pavé section 21, Aulny-lez-Valenciennes – Famars. In front Saramotins flatted but near the front of the peloton there was a crash. Many riders were held up by those who hit the deck and blocked the road. The biggest casualties were Dutchmen Tom Stamsnijder and Tom Leezer. French veteran Fréderic Guesdon (FDJ-Big Mat) and young prospect Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) were also hindered by the crash and they failed to come back to the peloton.
Arenberg forest looms large
The Sky team led the peloton at high speed towards the Arenberg forest with its notorious, grueling pavé sector. The passage started dramatically as in front Janorschke crashed hard, taking Popovych and Van Keirsbulck down with him. In the peloton top favorite Tom Boonen set the pace, soon to be helped by teammate and French champion Sylvain Chavanel.
At the back of the peloton outsiders like Grégory Rast (RadioShack-Nissan) and George Hincapie (BMC) suffered flats. Once out of the forest eight riders remained in the lead with less than two minutes on the peloton. The eight surviving riders from the early break included Boucher, Veuchelen, Lindemann, Morkov, Veilleux, Klemme, Mangel and Saramotins.
After the Arenberg forest several attacks were launched from the peloton and suddenly Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) was up the road together with Alessandro Ballan (BMC), Jimmy Casper (AG2R-La Mondiale), Mathieu Ladagnous (FDJ-Big Mat), Sébastien Turgot (Europcar) and Maarten Wynants (Rabobank). The six collected half a minute on the peloton but on pavé section 14 Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) took a strong pull to lead the peloton back to the six in the chase group. With such aggressive racing from the peloton the breakaway group didn’t stand a chance and at the feed zone, with 68km to go, there was a complete regrouping in front.
Omega Pharma-QuickStep goes long
During this tactical moment in the race Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) profited to sneak away with fellow French riders Mangel, Ladagnous, Turgot plus Switzerland's Michael Schär (BMC) ahead of pavé section 12 in Orchies. Turgot blasted away on the cobbles from the lead group when Chavanel flatted. Meanwhile, in the peloton Boonen accelerated and only Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) was able to keep up. The duo caught up with Turgot at the end of pavé section 12. Soon afterwards Terpstra and Ballan bridged up as well, creating a five-man leader’s group.
Once back on asphalted roads there was no cooperation in this group and then the Omega Pharma-Quick Step team staged a coup as Boonen went up the road together with his lieutenant Terpstra. The situation initially looked awkward, though, as Terpstra was unable to keep up with his team leader on the 5-star pavé section 11 of Auchy-les-Orchies – Bersée. With approximately 52km to go Boonen was up the road on his own.
Behind him in the chase group co-favorite Pozzato misjudged a corner on the cobbles. The Italian star crashed into Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) and both riders lost valuable time while Boonen collected half a minute on the first chase group.
Can Boonen do it?
The gap remained at nearly half a minute when reaching pavé section 10. Boonen made it through the unforgiving 3km-long stretch at Mons-en-Pévèle while the peloton split apart behind him. The Sky team had the numbers in this seven-man group, featuring Flecha, Boasson Hagen andHayman. The other riders in the group were Ballan, Ladagnous, Boom and Terpstra. They were caught by seven more riders with 40km to go while Boonen's lead had grown slightly to 40 seconds. The seven riders who bridged up were Ian Stannard (Sky), Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Barracuda), Luca Paolini (Katusha), Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana), Matteo Tosatto (Saxo Bank), Wynants and Turgot. Stannard did all he could to bring the gap down but instead Boonen hit pavé section 7 with a gap of 50 seconds on the chase group of 14 riders.
The Belgian struggled to get the gap over one minute but he eventually got it on the cobbles of Cysoing à Bourghelles (pavé section 6), with 27 km to go. At the same section there were a couple of accelerations in the chase group featuring Flecha, Boom, Ballan and Vansummeren but these were all neutralized by Terpstra.
Boom switched bikes on the asphalted roads towards the last important pavé sections of Camphin-en-Pévèle and Carrefour de l’Arbre where Boonen's lead had grown to 1:20 on the chase group. Boom bounced back from his mechanical and steamed passed the group to launch a solo counter-attack. Flecha, Ballan and Ladagnous followed the Dutchman a little further back. For the first time the gap dropped but once Boonen finished the cobbles of the Carrefour de l’Arbre he still had 1:10 on Boom.
The Flecha, Ballan and Ladagnous group regained contact with Boom to form a four-rider chase, but they now seemed resigned to racing for second. The group lost horsepower at 13km remaining as Ladagnous flatted, while in front Boonen looked as smooth as ever across the pave as the distance to the Roubaix velodrome grew ever shorter.
Boonen kept his three chasers at bay and with 4km to go his lead stood at 1:32. The Belgian powerhouse soon cracked a smile for the cameras inside of 3km to go and he soon had the velodrome in Roubaix all to himself as he soaked up the adulation from the crowd and savoured every second of his triumphant 1.5 laps of the track for his fourth Paris-Roubaix victory.
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5:55:22
|2
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:39
|3
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|7
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:31
|8
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|9
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|10
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|12
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|13
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:23
|14
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:37
|16
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|18
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|23
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|25
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:58
|26
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|28
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:22
|29
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|30
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|31
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:25
|32
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|33
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:27
|34
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:46
|35
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|36
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|41
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|42
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|43
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:07:48
|45
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:50
|46
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|47
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:09:09
|48
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:11
|49
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:37
|50
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|52
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|54
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|55
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:11:07
|57
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|58
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|60
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|61
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|62
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|63
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|64
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:05
|65
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|66
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|67
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|68
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|69
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|70
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|71
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|72
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|73
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|74
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|75
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|76
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|77
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|78
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|79
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|80
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|82
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|84
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|85
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:17:17
|86
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|HD
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:18:21
|HD
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:18:52
|HD
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:54
|HD
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:19:17
|HD
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|HD
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:10
|HD
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|HD
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|HD
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:34
|HD
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|HD
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|HD
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|HD
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|HD
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|HD
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|HD
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:22:15
|HD
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|HD
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:22:18
|HD
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:25:48
|HD
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|HD
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|HD
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|0:29:44
|HD
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|HD
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|HD
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|HD
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|HD
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|DNF
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|DNF
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|DNF
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|DNF
|André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
