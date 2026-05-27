'We can all take our opportunities' – EF Education-Oatly and world champion Magdeleine Vallieres go stage hunting at Giro d'Italia Women

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Two-time Giro stage winner Kristen Faulkner also in the line-up along with 20-year-old sprinter Alexandra Volstad

LIEGE, BELGIUM - APRIL 26: Magdeleine Vallieres of EF Education Oatly of Canada, Juliette Berthet of FDJ United Suez of France during the match between 10th Liege v Bastogne - Liege Femmes 2026 - Women&amp;apos;s Elite at the Liege on April 26, 2026 in Liege Belgium (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)
World champion Magdeleine Vallieres heads up EF Education-Oatly's Giro d'Italia Women challenge (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Giro d'Italia Women start is coming up on Saturday, and teams around the women's peloton are announcing their squads for the season's second Grand Tour, with EF Education-Oatly among the latest to unveil their line-up

The US squad is heading to Italy looking to add to their successes at the first Grand Tour of the year, La Vuelta Femenina, where Noemi Rüegg and Cédrine Kerbaol won a stage each, and Rüegg wore the leader's jersey.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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