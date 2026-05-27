'I deserve this' - Emotions run high as Michael Valgren claims career-first Grand Tour stage victory at the Giro d'Italia

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'My career has been pretty good, but I needed this Grand Tour stage win' EF Education-EasyPost rider plays the odds and comes out on top in Andalo

Valgren holds the medal for stage winner on the podium
Michael Valgren (EF Education-Easypost) with the prize for winning stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's hard to believe that Michael Valgren had never won a Grand Tour stage during his nearly two-decade career in professional cycling, but that all changed when he played the odds in a decisive breakaway and sprinted to the stage 17 victory at the Giro d'Italia in Andalo.

Sitting on the roadway just past the finish line, surrounded by journalists, photographers and television cameras, the EF Education-EasyPost rider appeared shocked by his performance as he caught his breath and took in water from his team's soigneur - he almost had no words.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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