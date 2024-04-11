'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix

By Dani Ostanek
published

Three punctures, dodging partying fans, and thoughts of dad during a 150km solo ride to a finish outside the time cut

Cyrus Monk (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) races over a cobbled sector solo during the 2024 Paris-Roubaix
'Regardless of how far behind I was, I was always going finish the race' – Cyrus Monk races solo over one of Paris-Roubaix's 29 cobbled sectors (Image credit: Chris Auld)

It may be often repeated, if only because it's true, but Paris-Roubaix is a race unlike any other, one where everyone in the peloton has their own story to tell.

The same can be said whether a rider is gliding to a perfect solo victory as Mathieu van der Poel did or whether they are battling on, duty-bound to the sense of achievement of reaching the Vélodrome André-Pétrieux, even if the time cut has long since ticked away.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1