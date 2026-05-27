'I want to beat everyone' - Defending Unbound 200 winner Karolina Migoń fully recovered from Traka 360 crash and ready for 'exhausting atmosphere' in Kansas

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'You have a big relief when you start the race and you can just ride your bike' PAS Racing rider says ahead of title defence

Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing) lines up to race the Traka 200 in May 2026, a day after crashing in the Traka 360
Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing) lines up to race the Traka 200 in May 2026, a day after crashing in the Traka 360 (Image credit: @ Gravel Earth Series l @ The Traka 200)

Fourth place at this year's Traka 200 sounds enviable, especially if you crashed hard just the day before. However, Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing) was disappointed. She had pulled out of her long-time target, the Traka 360, less than 20 hours before, targeting a third consecutive victory in 'Unbound of Europe'.

Though she chases time for a living, the three weeks between epic races in Girona, Spain and Emporia, Kansas, provided the slow build to yet another quest, a second consecutive Unbound Gravel 200 win. Migoń has won The Traka's 360km race twice in a row, so why not do the same at Unbound's signature 321km race?

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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