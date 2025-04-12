Paris-Roubaix Femmes: Massive solo attack lands Pauline Ferrand-Prévot stunning victory in debut at home race

Letizia Borghesi goes second as Lorena Wiebes sprints for third ahead of Marianne Vos

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 12 Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France and Team Visma Lease A Bike celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 5th ParisRoubaix Femmes 2025 a 1485km one day race from Denain to Roubaix UCIWT on April 12 2025 in Roubaix France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Paris-Roubaix Femmes: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot of Visma-Lease a Bike celebrates solo victory (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) is the first Frenchwoman to win Paris-Roubaix Femmes. In her debut at the cobblestone race, she attacked from a group of favourites with 25km to go and bridged to Emma Norsgaard (Lidl-Trek) before dropping the Dane on the Camphin-en-Pévèle pavé sector. 

With her teammate Marianne Vos policing the chase group, Ferrand-Prévot soloed to the velodrome where she could take in the cheers of the crowd before raising her hands on the line.

