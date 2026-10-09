A rare return to unpredictability as no Tadej Pogačar at Il Lombardia opens the door to the same anarchy as Worlds – Analysis

Features
By
Published

Who will thrive in the power vacuum created by the absence of five-time defending champion

BERGAMO, ITALY - OCTOBER 11: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates attacks in the chase group during the 119th Il Lombardia 2025 a 241km one day race from Como to Bergamo on October 11, 2025 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Reigning Il Lombardia champion Tadej Pogačar won't be racing this Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the 25 Monument Classics since Tadej Pogačar won his first of cycling's oldest, most prestigious and hardest one-day races at Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2023, 19 of the victories have been shared only by him and Mathieu van der Poel, with just seven different winners.

The five other champions in that period are far from complete shocks: Remco Evenepoel twice, Wout van Aert, Matej Mohorič, Jasper Philipsen, and Dylan van Baarle.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.