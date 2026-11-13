Exquisite titanium, AI-enabled concept bikes, 32-inch gravel tech and even a new rim brake bike: All the tech that caught our eye at Rouleur Live 2026

As another summer fades into distant memory, and thermal bib tights become the norm, the annual Rouleur Live show has rolled around once again.

This year, with Mathieu Van der Poel roped in for an interview on stage with his friend and fellow Canyon athlete Freddy Ovett, the weekend kicked off with the duo joining Rosa Kloser and hundreds of fans for laps around Regent's Park.

As ever, the show attracted some big names, with Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney and Taylor Phinney taking to the stage, as well as Bradley and Ben Wiggins.

But our attention was elsewhere. Our focus lay on the halls packed with bikes, tech and more.

Despite being the last trade show of the year and one that typically focuses on pro or custom tech more so than new releases, there were a few never-before-seen things for us to feast our eyes on this year too.

That includes the new Van Rysel RCR-R Pro, a first look at an all-new Winspace, a Kask helmet, and, as has been the big trend of 2026, a smattering of new 32" wheeled gravel bikes.

Get yourself a cup of tea and settle in for all the pictures from the wanderings of Cyclingnews' tech extraordinaire, Will Jones.

Starting with the obvious. A commemorative yellow Colnago Y1Rs aero bike to celebrate Tadej Pogačar's latest Tour de France win (with rainbows to denote his then status as World Champ too). The bike is complete with Shimano Dura-Ace groupset, Fizik's one-to-one custom-made 3D printed saddle, Continental's Archetype tyres, and on-brand Elite bottles with UAE Team Emirates and Enervit branding. It's also fitted with Enve's SES 4.5 wheels, complete with the combined yellow and rainbow stickers. (Image credit: Will Jones)

And it wasn't the only one! Though still yellow, this one has a slightly different design, with more subtle rainbows, the Slovenian flag on the wheels, and Carbon Ti bling added throughout, including chainrings and derailleur hanger. (Image credit: Will Jones)

And to stick with the yellow theme, here's Tour de France Femmes winner Demi Vollering's S-Works Tarmac SL9. It's a little more understated than Pogačar's bike above, and even has a chip in the paint on the fork crown, but the Tacx bottle cage adds a touch of extra celebratory class. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Not to be outdone, Vollering had multiple bikes on show too. This is the Tarmac SL8 she rode to victory at the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Will Jones)

The breakout star of the season, Paul Seixas, also had a bike on show. He'd signed the race number from this, his Tour de France bike. But that's not all... (Image credit: Will Jones)

It was also the public launch of the bike, to be known as the Van Rysel RCR-R Pro. We got a glimpse of the bike at the Dauphine and the Tour, but now we know pricing, weights and details from the brand. (Image credit: Will Jones)

And to revert back to yellow for a brief moment, this one's a little different. It's Marco Pantani's custom-made Wilier Triestina bike, made using Easton Elite 7005 tubing in the Mercatone Uno's yellow, red and blue colours, and which he rode to victory on Alpe d'Huez in 1997. It's not the first time this bike has been on show at Rouleur Live though - it was here 10 years ago in 2016 too. Somewhere between that 1997 date and then, however, a few changes were made. The red and blue fork has been swapped for this black and yellow one, and the stem has changed to this 3ttt Forge Ahead model. (Image credit: Will Jones)

One of Pantani's rivals of the era was Jan Ullrich, and here is his Pinarello Paris from Team Telekom from the same era. (Image credit: Will Jones)

From the old to the new, this Bastion's lugged frame always catches the eye - and the light - in the halls. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Its polished crank arms with Carbon Ti chainring are a stunning combo too. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Speaking of cool cranks, this squared-off CRS-R2 from Ingrid looked great on this Cicli Barco Marconi Zero frame, which had handwritten inscriptions across the entire frame. My Italian isn't particularly strong, but the writing appears to be reference from the brand - perhaps even the frame builder - about the art of their craft. The clearest phrase is 'giocare con l'acciaio', which means 'to play with steel'. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Here's that same frame, with what is quite easily the best looking seatpost at the show. (Image credit: Will Jones)

And now for a brand that the entire Cyclingnews team has a softspot for. Sturdy, founded by Tom Sturdy, is based not far from CN HQ in Frome, England, and their work is genuinely among the best in the world. The titanium bikes look relatively simple at first, but on closer inspection, you're met with example after example of Tom refining every part of the bike in an incredibly attentive way. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Until now, Sturdy's business has been made-to-order custom bikes only, but these are two new production models, the Fosse (road) and Drove (gravel). They come in a 'typical' size run of XXS to XL, however... (Image credit: Will Jones)

... each comes with the choice of a low, medium or tall stack. Among the details is this stem, which hides the face bolts on the underside for a cleaner finish. (Image credit: Will Jones)

They're still made in Frome, Somerset. And they comprise CNC machined junctions welded into titanium tubes. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Here's a look at that stem again, this time on the Drove gravel bike. (Image credit: Will Jones)

This cluster, where the top tube and seat stays meet the seat tube, is often left plain so as to simplify manufacturing, but Sturdy has made a design point out of it. (Image credit: Will Jones)

...Nowhere near as much as the junctions on this Weis Hammer Road Ti, though! (Image credit: Will Jones)

Similarly here... I don't think I've ever before remarked at how good a chainstay looked, but this one looks cool. (Image credit: Will Jones)

And here... the two seatstays could be kept boring and simple, but that's not Sturdy's style. (Image credit: Will Jones)

The framesets are £6,000 a piece, complete with stem and fork. This titanium crank and chainring are a £1,116 optional extra. (Image credit: Will Jones)

And these titanium SRAM levers are another optional extra, priced at £674. (Image credit: Will Jones)

And finally from the Sturdy stand: Fabric saddles are back! (Image credit: Will Jones)

Another British handmade titanium bike brand here, Enigma, and there's something even more unusual about this one. Those wheels are 32 inches in diameter, one of the biggest growing trends of the year. (Image credit: Will Jones)

The wheels are Berd Sparrow 50 Gold, and come with Berd's stringlike spokes. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Further back on that bike, the detailed tree line artwork on its cranks is seriously impressive. (Image credit: Will Jones)

I particularly like the head badge anodisation and the detailing on the spacer too. (Image credit: Will Jones)

You can't talk about titanium bikes without a nod to Moots, the Australian brand's frames are famous the world over, and this is its new Vamoots, complete with internal cables thanks to a d-shaped steerer. The result is that you can now run any stem or one-piece cockpit you choose... (Image credit: Will Jones)

...such as this one from Black Inc... (Image credit: Will Jones)

...Or Moots' own Ti stem. (Image credit: Will Jones)

And to wrap up the titanium segment, we're always impressed by the No22 Reactor Aero. (Image credit: Will Jones)

You'd be forgiven for thinking this was carbon fibre, but it's not. (Image credit: Will Jones)

And this anodised seatpost and clamp kit adds an extra touch of style to the design, matching the frame's logo, seatstays, and the cockpit up front. (Image credit: Will Jones)

No22 also had this gravel bike, complete with a titanium inverted suspension fork. (Image credit: Will Jones)

On closer inspection, it appears to be a customised version of the Cane Creek Invert fork. (Image credit: Will Jones)

From titanium to steel, and this Stelbel couldn't not get a mention. It's beautifully shiny. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Here's a fun one! British brand Pashley has launched a new rim-brake road bike, complete with quick release wheels and on display here with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9070 Di2 groupset. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Given they were bombproof, I imagine there are a lot of these calipers still out on the roads. (Image credit: Will Jones)

The frame is made using Reynolds 853 steel. (Image credit: Will Jones)

And in another anti-industry move, while everyone else is thinking about bigger wheels, Pashely's gone smaller with this Skyline E, an electrified version of its Skyline Mini Velo. (Image credit: Will Jones)

From fun bikes to fast bikes, it wouldn't be a Rouleur Live without a Hope HB.T on show (Image credit: Will Jones)

It remains to be seen what Hope will do with the bike once the UCI rules on fork width come into force next year. (Image credit: Will Jones)

How's this for whiplash... moving onto something totally different now, this is a Canyon Grail, painted by Team Tekkerz, inspired by the 1997 WRC Escort Cosworth rally car, driven by Carlos Sainz Sr. (Image credit: Will Jones)

The creativity goes right down to the smallest details, including the 'Repsol' logo which has had its P replaced with the Tekkerz dinosaur, and the Michelin Man with a dinosaur head. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Speaking of details, how's this Cannondale SuperSix Evo, painted by The Cycling Tattooist, Thomas Martinez. (Image credit: Will Jones)

This one's less of a custom design and more just a really nice colour from Safi Works. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Here's another fun paint job.. this time from Look. (Image credit: Will Jones)

The theme even extends to the pedals! (Image credit: Will Jones)

And while we're on fun designs... how about these for flashy? (Image credit: Will Jones)

Much less flashy, but still a fun design on Miche's gravel wheels. (Image credit: Will Jones)

And talking of gravel wheels, we've teased a few mentions of 32" wheels so far, and here's some more. The wheels are from Hunt, they're mounted to a Mason frame via some DT Swiss forks. All of which are new or prototypes. (Image credit: Will Jones)

And that's not all... the new Rose Backroads FF 32 was on display too - an 32"-wheeled aero gravel bike - it looks great I must say. (Image credit: Will Jones)

It also looks surprisingly normal. Rose hasn't needed to do anything too crazy to the head tube or cockpit to make the geometry work. (Image credit: Will Jones)

This one's less normal looking. It's from Chinese brand EXS, and is clearly just a plastic 3D printed prototype, but the rear of the bike more resembles a track bike than a gravel bike. (Image credit: Will Jones)

The notes on the frame show that it's fitted with a 32" wheel and a 2.15" tyre. The wheel is tucked right in to the seat tube, while the seatstays protrude back and out. (Image credit: Will Jones)

The fork is designed around a 2.4 tyre too. I'm looking forward to seeing a rideable version of this frame. (Image credit: Will Jones)

There you have it in writing, "32in gravel is future" - there's no going back now kids. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Speaking of the 'future', Canyon had this futuristic 'Predict' concept bike on show, which it first unveiled at Eurobike. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Alongside inbuilt lights and this crazy looking saddle, it also had inbuilt AI, radar and cameras. (Image credit: Will Jones)

It also had this inbuilt display on the handlebar. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Elsewhere, Australian brand Partington had its new R Series wheels on show, complete with a very clean looking hub. (Image credit: Will Jones)

This is new too. It's from Zwift and Campagnolo, and it's a funny full-circle moment, but also quite smart. It's the news that you can now control your in-game 'virtual' shifting using your Campagnolo shifters. I know it's mostly just the same as shifting on your bike's rear derailleur, but I can see the benefits, not least the silent nature of virtual shifts. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Kask had new things on show too. The model name of this helmet wasn't divuged, but it's the same model we saw Netcompany-Ineos wearing at the Tour de France this year. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Speaking of Ineos. They have a new tyre sponsor for next year. They're switching from Continental to Pirelli. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Here's a closer look at that helmet again. Fluid Carbon 12 is the brand's carbon fibre skeleton tech, first unveiled with the Elemento in 2023. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Here's another look at the rear, too. (Image credit: Will Jones)

This is something a bit different. It's from Ergon, and it's a new bar tape made partially from walnuts. (Image credit: Will Jones)

These winter Northwave boots were an apt product to display, given the temperatures outside the show in East London were below 0°C by the time it closed on Thursday night. (Image credit: Will Jones)

These new lace-up Sidi shoes looked really good, and if I may say so, could see the Italian brand return to prominence after a few quiet years. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Q36.5 had some new lace-ups on show too. (Image credit: Will Jones)

And while we're on the subject of shoes, these Fizik Vega shoes now come in wide, which pleases Will Jones no end. (Image credit: Will Jones)

And to wrap up with another trend that's grown through 2026: Chinese OEM brands. Pardus will be supplying TotalEnergies in 2027, and this is its latest aero machine. (Image credit: Will Jones)

The bayonet fork, popularised by Cervélo, is becoming everyone's favourite aero trick, and Pardus is seemingly no different. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Winspace was arguably the first OEM to forge its own path. Here's its gravel frame, complete with aero tubes and little holes built into either side of the seat stay junction. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Here's a closer look. It's not the first bike to come with a similar idea. Others that spring to mind include Cinelli and Seka. Don't ask me who did it first though! (Image credit: Will Jones)

Here's another new model from the Chinese brand. This is its C6, a bike that boasts endurance geometry and clearance for 40mm tyres. (Image credit: Will Jones)

That doesn't mean it's not got some aero intentions though. This one-piece cockpit is clearly designed to cheat the wind... (Image credit: Will Jones)

The wide-set fork too. Those sharp shoulders put me in mind of the Canyon Aeroad and Ultimate. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Editorial note: Cyclingnews attended Rouleur Live on an agreement with Rouleur that included complementary access to the show. In line with our editorial standards, our coverage is independent and was not subject to review, approval or influence by the organiser or any sponsor; no favourable coverage was promised or given in return.