Exquisite titanium, AI-enabled concept bikes, 32-inch gravel tech and even a new rim brake bike: All the tech that caught our eye at Rouleur Live 2026

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Over 80 photos from the final bike tech gathering of the year

Tech found at the Rouleur Live show
(Image credit: Will Jones)
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As another summer fades into distant memory, and thermal bib tights become the norm, the annual Rouleur Live show has rolled around once again.

This year, with Mathieu Van der Poel roped in for an interview on stage with his friend and fellow Canyon athlete Freddy Ovett, the weekend kicked off with the duo joining Rosa Kloser and hundreds of fans for laps around Regent's Park.

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

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