'It's a day to remember' - Vuelta a España winner Enric Mas celebrates first Grand Tour win of career at 31

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Movistar racer takes biggest victory of career after 12-day defence of overall lead

Enric Mas celebrates at podium as the winner of the 2026 La Vuelta
Enric Mas celebrates at podium as the winner of the 2026 La Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

He finally made it. After years of claiming podium finishes in the Vuelta a España, Enric Mas (Movistar) clinched the overall victory in his home Grand Tour that he has been searching for so long on Sunday.

The 31-year-old came through the final day's racing of the Vuelta, culminating in a technical city centre circuit in Granada, without any incidents, and the decision to suspend GC times for the final nine-kilometre lap further reduced the potential for a last-minute upset.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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