Shirin van Anrooij will make her debut with Canyon-SRAM in the upcoming UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Ostrava, Czechia, next week, racing alongside Zoe Bäckstedt at the start of a 13-race schedule, the team announced on Friday.

Van Anrooij, a former under-23 and junior cyclo-cross world champion, forged a special agreement with Lidl-Trek to end her contract two months early to join Canyon-SRAM for the off-road season.

She has been training in Malaga, Spain alongside her new teammate and former under-23 cyclo-cross rival Bäckstedt in preparation for the intensive campaign of 11 World Cups, the National Championships and culminating with the World Championships in Oostende, Belgium in January.

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"I'm just really excited and looking forward to starting the season because we've been watching CX racing on TV for a couple of weeks now, and I'm really curious to see how it is amongst the girls again," Van Anrooij said in the team press release.

"I think Zoe and I are having a good preparation camp here in Malaga, so I can't wait to be on the start line myself, and to see where my level is at."

Van Anrooij was forced to sit out the 2024-2025 cyclo-cross season after undergoing surgery for iliac artery endofibrosis. She returned to the dirt in November last year, completing 13 races and landing on two World Cup podiums.

"I'm hoping that I'll reach my best level in cyclo-cross again, and then I'll just have to discover what results this will bring me," Van Anrooij said.

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"I think the biggest goals are, for sure, the Christmas period with a lot of races that I really like – Koksijde, Zonhoven, Gavere, and then the World Championships in Oostende. Worlds is always a big goal for everyone, but I especially look forward to that, with it being a race on the sand in Belgium."

After her first year racing in the elite fields last season, with nine races from the end of December through Worlds, Bäckstedt is looking forward to a longer campaign. "I'm really excited for this cyclo-cross season. It feels like it's been two years since I properly raced CX as last year was an extremely short season for me.

"It's super fun having Shirin as my teammate. Already for training, it's been really beneficial for me to follow her and learn from her. I'm now excited to do our first race together."

Although both riders have goals for the early part of the 2027 road season, Canyon-SRAM's performance director Dan Fleeman supports their off-road ambitions.

"I think cyclo-cross offers several important benefits. From a physical perspective, it develops the ability to repeatedly produce high-intensity efforts, accelerate out of corners, change pace and deal with constantly changing demands. It also requires a high level of anaerobic capacity and the ability to recover quickly between efforts.

"Technically, the benefits are equally important. CX develops bike handling, balance, coordination and the ability to make decisions under pressure. Riders are constantly adapting to different terrain and conditions, managing their effort and finding the quickest way through a course.

"Also, I think that there is a mental benefit. CX is an incredibly demanding discipline where you have to be prepared to push yourself outside your comfort zone, deal with mistakes, and keep fighting throughout a race."

Their calendar has been designed to focus only on the major races, skipping the Superprestige, X2O Trofee, and HG Cross.

"The main consideration is quality over quantity. The World Cup offers the highest level of competition, the best opportunities to measure ourselves against the world's leading riders, and the experience of racing on some of the biggest stages in cyclo-cross.

"We also have to consider the overall demands of the season. Both riders have important road objectives, so we don't want to overload the programme with racing simply for the sake of racing. We would rather be selective, target the important events, and make sure that they arrive at them in good physical condition."

Canyon-SRAM 2026-2027 cyclo-cross schedule

Fri, Nov 27: UCI World Cup Ostrava (CZE)

Sun, Nov 29: UCI World Cup Tabor (CZE)

Sun, Dec 13: UCI World Cup Glasgow (GBR)

Sat, Dec 19: UCI World Cup Antwerpen (BEL)

Sun, Dec 20: UCI World Cup Koksijde (BEL)

Sat, Dec 26: UCI World Cup Gavere (BEL)

Tue, Dec 29: UCI World Cup Besançon (FRA)

Sun, Jan 3: UCI World Cup Zonhoven (BEL)

Sat - Sun, Jan 9-10: National Championships (GBR/ NED)

Sun, Jan 17: UCI World Cup Benidorm (ESP)

Sat, Jan 23: UCI World Cup Hamme (BEL)

Sun, Jan 24: UCI World Cup Hoogerheide (NED)

Fri - Sun, Jan 29-31: UCI World Championships Oostende (BEL)

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