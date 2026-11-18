Last week we looked at the winners and losers of the 2025-2026 men's transfer market, where Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe came out on top with the acquisition of Remco Evenepoel. Now let's see how the women's WorldTour and ProTeams fared in last season's trades.

With the women's peloton, the three-year promotion/relegation cycle that began this year is less important since fewer teams are competing for those WorldTour licences.

However, transfers are still crucial to maintaining or improving the team's performance, getting high-profile results in races like the Tour de France Femmes and Paris-Roubaix Femmes and keeping or attracting sponsors.

UAE Team l'IMAD ended the 2026 season as the world's number one team, just edging out FDJ United-Suez in the final days of the calendar with Maeva Squiban winning the Chrono des Nations and Elisa Longo Borghini landing on the podium at the Veneto Classic.

Of course, FDJ United-Suez had a brilliant year with Demi Vollering taking out the Tour de France and World Championships, but also had plenty of success from riders like Juliette Berthet, Célia Gery, Elise Chabbey, Evita Muzic and Ally Wollaston.

SD Worx-ProTime finished off the year as the third-best team, although it could have gone better had Lorena Wiebes not been disqualified from the Giro d'Italia due to her bike being underweight. The sprinter went on to win the green jersey in the Tour de France and two stages in addition to other WorldTour wins like In Flanders Fields and the Tour of Chongming Island.

The Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi squad quietly led the way among the ProTeams, ending the year in 13th in the UCI Team Rankings and finishing ahead of WorldTour teams Uno-X Mobility and Picnic-PostNL.

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The Spanish outfit saw Usoa Ostolaza land on the podium in the Vuelta a Burgos and take fourth overall in the Vuelta España, while other riders in the team picked up points in Continental and national championships and lower-level races throughout the year.

Transfer impact by team

However, the topic here is transfers, and FDJ United-Suez made the best hire of the 2025-2026 trades by bringing on German Franziska Koch, who went on to win Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

The French team's recruitment strategy was hugely successful, giving the team a net gain of 3,753 points bringing in not only Koch but also Lauren Dickson as a neo-pro, Eva van Agt from Visma-Lease a Bike and, later in the season, mountain biker Kate Courtney.

Leaving the team were Nina Buijsman, who went on to have a solid season with Human Powered Health, and Loes Adegeest, who had good results for Lidl-Trek.

However, the addition of Koch was enormous. The German had a huge season after making the move from Picnic-PostNL, and even though she was often working to help Vollering win, Koch ended the season tenth in the UCI Individual Rankings.

UAE Team l'IMAD also came out near the top in terms of transfer gains, with Mavi Garcia coming over from Liv-AlUla-Jayco and Megan Jastrab from Picnic-PostNL, more than offsetting the loss of Sofia Bertizzolo to FDJ.

Visma-Lease a Bike also made strong gains, partially thanks to new signing Sarah Van Dam from the now-defunct Ceratizit team, ending the year fifth in the team rankings.

At the other end of the spectrum, Picnic-PostNL were gutted in the transfer market. In addition to losing Charlotte Kool to Fenix-Premier Tech in a mid-season transfer last year, and Koch to FDJ, they saw Nienke Vinke leave for SD Worx-ProTime, and Jastrab head to UAE Team l'IMAD. They dropped to 17th in the UCI Team Rankings and suffered a net loss of 4,647 points.

The Women's WorldTour is not as competitive during this cycle, with only 14 of the maximum 15 slots filled, and it's also uncertain if any of the ProTeams have the budget to apply for the WorldTour, so Picnic-PostNL may not be too concerned about their future. However, if Laboral Kutxa-Fundaction Euskadi - the top ProTeam in 13th this year - and Volkerwessels in 15th bid for WorldTour licenses, that could knock the German squad out of the WorldTour in 2029.

The most valuable transferred riders

Franziska Koch had a massive boost from her move in 2026, ending the season as the 10th best rider in the world. The German had clearly outgrown Picnic-PostNL, where she began making major strides in 2024 and 2025. Koch got a new coach after joining FDJ United-Suez, and said she thrived in the more relaxed, professional atmosphere when interviewed by Cyclingnews during the Spring Classics.

Even while working as a valuable domestique for the world's top rider, Demi Vollering, Koch finished on the podium in Strade Bianche, and in the top 10 in the Tour of Flanders. Her main success of the year was a surprise victory in Paris-Roubaix over Marianne Vos and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot.

She also became the double German champion and ended the year with the bronze medal in the time trial at Worlds. Koch earned 3,278.67 points this year, an improvement of 2,693 over last year, making her the most valuable transfer of 2026.

Canadian Sarah van Dam was another rider who benefited greatly from a change of scenery. Her 2025 team Ceratizit went under, but Van Dam levelled up with Visma-Lease a Bike.

Van Dam showed promise last year with a podium in the Itzulia Women, and continued her upward trajectory with Visma, taking fifth in the Tour Down Under, netting stage podiums in the Tour de Suisse and Vuelta España Femenina.

She scored her first pro win in the late season at the Finistère Ladies Classic, and ended the season with podiums in the Giro dell'Emilia and Tre Valli Varesine.

Lauren Dickson (FDJ United-Suez) was the third-highest scoring of the women transfers and the top neo-pro, winning the mountains classification at the Tour of Britain, a stage of the Faun Tour Femmes, and taking third in the Giro dell'Emilia along with strong stage results in Itzulia, the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Extremadura.

The next-best neo-pro was Australian champion Mackenzie Coupland, who graduated from Liv's development team to the WorldTour Liv-AlUla-Jayco squad and scored top results in the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, won the Vuelta a Extremadura, and finished fifth in the under-23 time trial at Worlds.

Another notable new rider was Sandrine Tas, the former speed skater who signed with Lotto-Intermarché. She won two stages of the Bretagne Ladies Tour and finished second overall, then ended the year with a stage win in the Eneco Tour, too.

Transfer value

The women's statistics tell an interesting story: Canyon-SRAM and Movistar scored all of their points with returning riders, which didn't happen in the men's teams. In the graph above their bubble size is miniscule, reflecting the fact that zero percent of the team's points came from incoming riders.

As a percentage of their massive points, transfers didn't have as outsized of an impact on the top teams' rankings, but at the other end of the spectrum, incoming riders made a big difference for smaller teams.

Lotto-Intermarché profited from the addition of speedskater Sandrine Tas, who quickly became a formidable sprinter with wins in the Bretagne Ladies Tour and Eneco Tour and a podium in the GP Stuttgart.

Together, the team climbed nine places into 19th overall with 64.5% of their points coming from Tas and Linda Riedmann, winner of Binche-Chimay-Binche.

St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 made a bold move to sign former Paris-Roubaix winner Alison Jackson as part of a near-total revamp of their roster, with only four riders returning. They climbed up four places into 22nd.

Transfers didn't work out quite as well for teams like Liv-AlUla-Jayco, who dropped three spots into 11th after losing Mavi Garcia to UAE, and Lidl-Trek, who dropped from fourth to sixth place after losing Lizzie Deignan and Ellen van Dijk to retirement and not finding riders of the same level to replace them.

Because the women's teams can only score half of their maximum roster size, unlike the men's teams, where non-scored riders made next to no difference in their ranking of all riders' totals vs. the UCI Team Rankings, there were some significant differences for women.

The total number of points scored by riders not making the top 10 of their team signals depth in the roster.

UAE Team l'IMAD had the highest total points that didn't factor into their team rankings with 3,037. Of the transfers, Jastrab, with 646 and a top 10 in Paris-Roubaix, was among those not counting toward the team's total. Federica Venturelli (490 points) from the development squad was also a strong addition to UAE Team l'IMAD's depth.

FDJ United-SUEZ seriously padded their roster, and in addition to Koch and Dickson's fine seasons, they brought on Evan van Agt and Kate Courtney, each of whom earned more than 300 points that weren't counted toward the team's rankings.

Lidl-Trek, too, have great depth - their bottom ten riders scored 2,966 points - more than Picnic-PostNL's entire team! While most of that depth came from returning riders, incoming transfers Margot Vanpachtenbeke and Ricarda Bauernfeind scored over 300 points each that weren't part of the ranking total.

AG Insurance-Soudal added to their depth, with a significant percentage of their total points not counting toward the UCI Team Rankings. While most of the uncounted points came from Gladys Verhulst, new hire Tess Moerman brought in 175 points that aren't reflected in their tally.

Transfer misses

There were very few transfer misses in the women's peloton, and the incoming riders who did not perform as they had in 2025 had very good reasons. Rooijakkers was down 623 points because she went on maternity leave after only a few racing days, while Dilyxine Miermont didn't perform for Picnic-PostNL after a strong year with Ceratizit in 2025 because of a bad crash in training.

The main miss in the women's transfer market ahead of 2026 was Picnic-PostNL failing to retain their top talent or replace them with similar riders.

They lost Koch, Vinke, and Jastrab, all riders who had brilliant 2026 seasons on other teams, which is quite concerning for the team's future.

While returning riders Georgi and Nelson improved over 2025 and brought in 782 and 748 points, respectively, new hires Mia Griffin and Audrey De Keersmaeker scored only around 100 points. Six of their incoming riders scored fewer than 75 points, and most underperformed compared with last season.

Another team that had a worrying transfer performance was EF Education-Oatly, who lost Alison Jackson and Letizia Borghesi. The Italian scored 920 points for AG Insurance-Soudal through top finishes in the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, Antwerp Port Epic and the Bretagne Ladies Tour, where she finished third overall. Jackson scored 422 points in a consistent but winless season for Auber 93.

EF Education-Oatly's top transfer was Alice Towers with 244 points and a podium in Durango-Durango, but sprinter Alexis Magner was never able to reach her previous level after her horrific crash in 2025 and opted to retire at the end of the season.

Next up, once the 2027 rosters are confirmed, we will see who stands to gain the most from the 2026-2027 transfer season for both men and women.

One small note on the data: the UCI Team Rankings and the totals shown here may differ slightly because teams were given small penalties during the season. The difference was not enough to affect any of the conclusions.

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