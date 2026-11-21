Roglič has been coached by Marc Lamberts since the beginning of his professional career

For the first time in his career, Primož Roglič will change his coach, with long-term ally Marc Lamberts not following the Slovenian to NSN Cycling.

Lamberts has been Roglič’s personal coach since the day he turned professional with Visma-Lease a Bike – then known as LottoNL-Jumbo – back in 2016.

After eight years together at the Dutch team, Lamberts followed Roglič to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in 2024, coming as part of the package as the four-time Vuelta winner made a shock mid-contract transfer.

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However, the same situation will not materialise, as Cyclingnews understands Lamberts will certainly remain part of the coaching staff at the German team in 2027.

This in itself is not entirely surprising. After all, Roglič is 37 and moving to NSN on a one-year contract that was only arranged in the second half of November – not the sort of situation where’d you’d expect a big entourage package.

However, it’s still striking; Roglič, one of the best riders of recent years, will have a new coach for the first time in more than a decade – for the first time ever as a pro.

Coaches come and go, and they're only one piece of the puzzle, but the top riders strike up important relationships with their trainers. When Lamberts followed Roglič to Red Bull, Wout van Aert expressed his sense of regret at losing the coach that helped him during his most successful seasons.

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There have been several changes in the last few years among the top riders, with Tim Heemskerk leaving Jonas Vingegaard’s side to link up with Remco Evenepoel at Red Bull this year, while Evenepoel’s coach until that point, Dan Lorang, is now at Lidl-Trek.

Most prominently of all, Tadej Pogačar switched from Iñigo San Millán to Javier Sola in 2024, a move which is widely credited to have raised his level following two Tour de France defeats and sparking the sheer superiority he displays today.

'Nothing to lose'

And it’s the Pogačar example that’s cited by Uroš Murn, the national coach of Slovenia, who has worked closely with both riders around international championships over the years.

"Primož will find a way to perform, don’t worry about that. Maybe this fresh change will add something more," Murn told Cyclingnews.

"You can compare this also with, let's say, Tadej’s case. He switched to a different coach, who was already in his team, you know, nothing special, just inside the team, and he performed even more.

"Maybe it's good to change the coach, you know. During all the years you are doing just the minor changes… But when I spoke with Tadej, he just completely changed the way of training when he switched the coaches.

"So why not try? Primož has nothing to lose."

NSN Cycling Team have not confirmed who will coach Roglič, or indeed their other star signing Richard Carapaz, in 2027.

The Head Coach at the Swiss team is Irishman Ciaran Rawlins O’Grady, with a current coaching team that includes the Pole, Jakub Pieniazek, the Canadian, Christopher Rozdilsky, and the British pair of Liam Holohan and Harry Ives.

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