The five minute delay before the start of Il Lombardia at the close of the European season demonstrated the power riders have in forcing better safety in races, according to Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost).

Rider safety has been the hottest topic in road cycling since the terrible death of Finlay Tarling at the Volta a Portugal in the summer. And when that incident was followed by a series of further near-misses during the Italian autumn Classics, something had to give.

Healy was the driving force behind what he calls a 'stand' rather than a protest, the peloton delaying the start of Il Lombardia, the season’s final Monument, by five minutes. But, as powerful as the delay was, and as hard hitting and articulate as Remco Evenepoel’s (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) words were, the demonstration was an example of the power riders have.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

"I think we just really wanted to show as riders the power that we had, and that we're not happy," he told Cyclingnews in a café close to the bustle of the Rouleur Live show, where he was fulfilling sponsor commitments.

"We didn't want to just go at the Lombardia organisers, for instance. You know that's why we chose to do a five-minute stand before the race actually started, and just delay the race, and just show that if this continues, that this is what we can do if we choose to."

After the shock of Tarling’s death, a meeting of the UCI’s Professional Cycling Council addressed some safety issues, while calls and ideas came from all angles. But the incidents at the autumn Classics, including when a police motorbike rode head-on toward the peloton at Tre Valli Varesine, aggravated what was already an active talking point, and some sort of rider action was all but inevitable.

"I think after that happened [with Tarling] everyone expected something to change, you know, and when we went to Italy, there were what, three cars on the course in separate races over three or four days? And that was pretty clear then that nothing had changed," Healy said.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There has to be a process to make things safer. And I mean, for sure, the UCI is aware of it, but I don't know how aware they are, they’re not on the ground every single race. This is clearly something that is recurring, and it just shouldn't happen ever, having a car on the course, let's just hope the UCI will listen and work with us to make change."

If Lombardia was the example of what unity within the peloton can do in bringing an issue to notice, Healy prefers not to commit to what might happen if and when such a dangerous situation occurs again, or worse, should another rider die.

"I just really hope it doesn't come to that, you know? I just have to reiterate the power that we have as riders and ultimately what we can do if we choose to.

"Mistakes can be made, and as long as we're working towards making racing safer, I think that's the most important thing. We don't want to point blame or, like, kick and scream, it’s about being productive and working together to improve the sport for everyone."

The road season might be at an end, but Cyclingnews isn't slowing down. Subscribe for unlimited access to our comprehensive news coverage, industry-leading CN Labs testing, expert columnists, and so much more. Plus, the Cyclingnews app means you can stay up-to-date wherever you go! Join today.